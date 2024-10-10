Florida Farm Owners Go Viral For Riding Out Hurricane Milton With Baby Donkey And Chickens In Bedroom

A couple of Florida farm owners refused to leave their animals to the wrath of Hurricane Milton. Instead, they pulled off a modern-day Noah's Ark, donkey included. The farm owners are riding out the hurricane with both their baby donkey and chickens as well as their dogs.

Sara Weldon and her husband Rick Bass chose not to evacuate from the storm. Ultimately, it's the animals that played a reason. They couldn't logistically leave or transport their entire farm. So, they chose to stay at their Clermont, Florida property and ride out Hurricane Milton.

"We are in the direct path of where this hurricane is supposed to hit. We're not evacuating. And please, don't ask me to," Weldon said in a social media post. "All these animals are our children."

For that reason, they decided to stay. Rather than leave the animals to the elements, they piled them all in the house together. It all seems kind of cozy if I'm being honest. The farm owners used social media to update their followers on how things were going. The couple kept their baby donkey, Cash, in their bedroom alongside their other pets.

In a TikTok, see below, you can see how the family was doing as Hurricane Milton made its way through. Unfortunately, they lost power to the home. They shared a video of their very wet dogs as well as their donkey chilling on the floor. Overall, the family seems like they're going to be okay, which is great to hear.

Farmers Refuse To Leave During Hurricane Milton

They also shared other clips on their Our Simple Homestead account. One video showed dozens of chickens in the home. Unlike the donkey, the poultry doesn't get free roam. Instead, the chickens were in a cage. That makes sense for sanitary reasons. The couple explained that they couldn't leave their home despite the warning.

They ultimately decided to stay for the animals during Hurricane Milton.

"I alternate between feeling calm and then crying over my animals," Weldon said in one video. Sadly, the last video showed the couple outside amid strong gusting wind. They haven't posted anything since. Fans shared their well wishes. "I can't sleep with worry for you guys... literally checking your feed every 15 min or so," one wrote.

Another wrote, "Just woke up and first thing I did is come check on you guys. Please upload an update! I need to know you guys are ok."