Parker McCollum Shares Awesome Photos Of A Trophy Whitetail Buck He Harvested Last Week

Parker McCollum is a popular country music artist from Texas, and he harvested an awesome whitetail buck just days ago.

McCollum shared photos of the deer on his Instagram on Friday. In the caption, McCollum wrote that the deer was harvested at the Glass Ranch. McCollum continued on to say that Glass Ranch is "a special place." Moreover, McCollum mentioned that the deer in question was the perfect way to end his season, while also filling his freezer.

Notably, McCollum has shared plenty of content from his hunts in the past. For example, as recently as early December 2024, McCollum shared a photo carousel from several days duck hunting at Screaming Wings Lodge. Likewise, on December 30th, 2023, McCollum shared a post from a dove hunt in Batesville, Texas. Interestingly, McCollum played a show that night in San Antonio, after limiting out in under an hour.

In Novemeber 2023, McCollum shared photos of two deer, which he harvested within weeks of one another. One deer was shared to his Instagram on November 30th, from the Rio Bendita Ranch. The Rio Bendita itself has hosted several episodes of a popular YouTube channel, called On Tour Outdoors. On Tour Outdoors is a channel which highlights Texas musicians in the outdoors. The channel was founded by Jake Murphy, and he acts as a host of each episode, while the musicians are essentially guests.

Parker McCollum himself has made several appearances on the On Tour Outdoors channel. The first episode ever aired by On Tour Outdoors actually included Parker McCollum himself. In that episode, which aired August 1, 2019, McCollum harvested a Axis deer in Texas. The buck he killed in that episode was certainly a trophy.

Parker McCollum Is The Latest Country Music Star To Share Photos Of His Deer Hunting Success

Parker McCollum joins several of his country music peers in finding success in the whitetail woods this season. Chase Rice, Luke Combs, Riley Green, and Koe Wetzel have all harvested some mighty fine critters throughout this season. And while deer season may be coming to an end, it will not be long before everyone is spending there spring mornings chasing the wild turkey.