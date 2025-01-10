Koe Wetzel's Prized Bagged Buck Has Us Jealous

Koe Wetzel is the latest country music star to harvest a quality whitetail buck, and pictures have the internet buzzing.

According to Whiskey Riff, Wetzel harvested the deer in his home state of Texas. Koe just recently wrapped his "Wetzel's Wonderland" Christmas mini-tour, and he obviously is making good use of this chunk of free time. Aside from harvesting this Texas deer, Wetzel also found success in Illinois earlier this deer season. On his Instagram, Koe shared photos of an awesome Illinois buck that he harvested on November 25th. Koe wrote in the caption that he looks forward to hunting the whitetail rut in Illinois each year. Moreover, his November 2024 buck was only shot in the last 15 minutes of an 8 day hunt.

That is all to say, Koe certainly makes plenty of time for the great outdoors. Moreover, he does so year after year, and shows no signs of slowing down. And why would he? His followers are massive fans of not only his music, but also Koe himself. And with that comes his posts from successful hunts.

On December 15th, Koe also shared a photo of an Oklahoma whitetail buck. Notably, that deer was an absolute stud. In the caption, Koe mentioned that the deer had given him the run around the night before, but he eventually got it done. The Oklahoma buck, as well as the Illinois buck, were both harvested with a bow.

Comments on almost all of Wetzel's hunting posts are overwhelmingly supportive. Very few comments read of anything negative, which can be a rarity, when celebrities share hunting photos. The only exception may be the post Koe shared, with the mountain lion he harvested in January 2024. Comments on that post were not as overwhelmingly supportive as those on his other hunting posts.

Koe is not the only country musician to find serious success while deer hunting in recent months. Riley Green, Chase Rice and Luke Combs have all harvested some stud whitetail bucks throughout the fall and winter.