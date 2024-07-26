Panama City Beach Cracks Down On Safety After Deadly Summer In The Water

Panama City Beach is trying to prevent itself from becoming the deadliest beach in America for the second year in a row. The beach has cracked down on safety after an already deadly summer.

Right now, the area is on track to lead the U.S. with the number of ocean-related fatalities. So far, seven people have died visiting the beach. Four people died within just 48 hours of each other. It's all thanks to deadly rip currents off of Panama City. Lifeguards had to rescue 21 people in a single day from the water. Earlier this month, the Bay County Tourist Development Council voted to increase the city's budget on beach safety. The city is reviewing further safeguards such as installing floatation devices and increased awareness about rip currents.

It also added six full-time lifeguards. "We invite the country and frequently the rest of the world to come visit our absolutely gorgeous beaches," Panama City Beach Mayor Stuart Tettemer said. "We need to be pushing forward and making them as safe as possible."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Panama City Beach Cracks Down

Likewise, Panama City Beach police have begun cracking down on risky swimmers. They started handing out tickets to hundreds of people refusing to stay out of the water during double red flag days. "What the trend is showing is that our lifeguards are now empowered to be a little more productive, and they're making more preventative actions," said Daryl Paul, beach safety director for Panama City Beach Fire Rescue.

Of the people who drown at Panama City Beach, all had been out of state. In June, three Alabama men drowned during a red fag day due to rip currents. This came just 24 hours after a teen drowned for the same reason. The mayor is looking for other ways to spend $300,000 for beach safety.

"The Gulf is a wilderness. It is not a pool — It is not a lake — it is not a creek," Tettemer said. "It is a wilderness, and it is different than the bodies of water many of our visitors are use to dealing with." The city is considering a mandate that swimmers must have flotation devices on single red flag days. So far the city has handed out tickets to 210 people and counting for getting in the water on double-red flag days, according to Police Capt. John Deegins.

"We have to give them a warning," Deegins said. "And if they refuse to obey, that's when they get a ticket."

"Typically when we tell people 'Hey, you can't be out in the water,' it's not the most well-received information," Panama City Beach Police Sgt. Zachary Rose said.