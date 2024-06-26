Fifth Tourist In Four Days Dies At Same Florida Beach

Five tourists in four days have died at the same Florida beach making for a sad bit of coincidence. A 60-year-old Missouri naitive drowned due riptides in Panama City Beach on Sunday.

Her death comes just two days after three men drown at the same beach on Friday. Meanwhile, a teen also died at the beach on Thursday. Debbie Szymanski went to the beach with her family for a vacation. She went out for a swim, but her family realized that she was no longer responding to her calls.

They found her floating in the water. Her family managed to bring her to shore where emergency responders took her to a local hospital. They announced she had past. On Friday, three friends from Alabama died just minutes after arriving to their Panama City Beach Airbnb. They were on a trip with a group of six.

Harold Denzel Hunter, 25, Jemonda Ray, 24, and Marius Richardson, 24, wanted to check out the beach and take a quick dip in the water. However, they also to caught in the rip current and drowned.

"The acts of courage by first responders were amazing," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said in a statement. "Many of our rescue swimmers with the Sheriff's Office, Bay County Emergency Services and Panama City Beach went into the dark and dangerous waters for over two hours to attempt to rescue and search for the young men.

Tourists Drown At Beach

"I worry about the emotional toll that these situations take on first responders as I know I'm struggling with it as well," he added.

The recent deaths had hit the community hard. All three of the men were fathers to young children. "I have such a heavy heart this morning about the loss of three young visitors to our community," Ford said the following day. "I'm praying for their family and ask that you do the same. It is such a tragedy."

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Ryker Milton died on Thursday after going for a swim on Thursday evening. He also got caught in a rip current and drowned.