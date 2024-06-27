Florida Beach Where Five People Died In Four Days Was Named America's Deadliest Beach In 2023

One Florida beach experienced a significant tragedy with five people dying over four days. But it's par for the course for Panama City Beach. In 2023, USA Today named Panama City Beach the United States' deadliest beach. That's due to the deadly rip currents in the area.

With recent tragedies, the city is trying to take measures to prevent more deaths. "Unfortunately, we have had a few incidents in the city the two drownings within the city limits," said Daryl Paul, Beach safety director, of Panama City Beach Fire Rescue.

However, the Florida beach is already on track to be the world's deadliest beach this year as well. This comes after the city tried to take measures to improve safety in the area.

"Over the off-season last year starting in October, the lifeguards in Panama City Beach sat down and we kind of streamlined our policies, streamlined our guidelines, and procedures to try and maximize the shoreline time for the lifeguard and minimize their downtime," said Paul.

For one, the officials said that they've been trying to educate visitors about potentially dangerous conditions of the beach. Many visitors don't understand how powerful rip currents can be.

"With the transient population that we have people are always checking in, checking out we're always having to repeat the message over and over again, pretty much every day," said Paul. "So, our lifeguards are diligently at work trying to make contact with as many people as possible to tell them about rips and flags. That's our thing every day we try to prevent the rescue through public education the best we can."

Florida Beach Tries To Protect Beachgoers

Likewise, the city is doing more to patrol the beach during double red flags. For one, lifeguards are staying out longer, but the city is also having an increased police presence as well.