Florida Beach Where Five People Died In Four Days Was Named America's Deadliest Beach In 2023
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Public Lands & Water

Florida Beach Where Five People Died In Four Days Was Named America's Deadliest Beach In 2023

By |

One Florida beach experienced a significant tragedy with five people dying over four days. But it's par for the course for Panama City Beach. In 2023, USA Today named Panama City Beach the United States' deadliest beach. That's due to the deadly rip currents in the area.

With recent tragedies, the city is trying to take measures to prevent more deaths. "Unfortunately, we have had a few incidents in the city the two drownings within the city limits," said Daryl Paul, Beach safety director, of Panama City Beach Fire Rescue.

However, the Florida beach is already on track to be the world's deadliest beach this year as well. This comes after the city tried to take measures to improve safety in the area.

"Over the off-season last year starting in October, the lifeguards in Panama City Beach sat down and we kind of streamlined our policies, streamlined our guidelines, and procedures to try and maximize the shoreline time for the lifeguard and minimize their downtime," said Paul.

For one, the officials said that they've been trying to educate visitors about potentially dangerous conditions of the beach. Many visitors don't understand how powerful rip currents can be.

"With the transient population that we have people are always checking in, checking out we're always having to repeat the message over and over again, pretty much every day," said Paul. "So, our lifeguards are diligently at work trying to make contact with as many people as possible to tell them about rips and flags. That's our thing every day we try to prevent the rescue through public education the best we can."

Florida Beach Tries To Protect Beachgoers

Likewise, the city is doing more to patrol the beach during double red flags. For one, lifeguards are staying out longer, but the city is also having an increased police presence as well.

"People still come into town and they check in late, and we've just found it within in that when the lifeguards close up shop at six. people come into town and there may not be a lifeguard we've found too often when lifeguards leave at 6 people come in and there is no lifeguard present, said Paul. "So, we try to keep staff on as long as we can as long as they can and to try as reach as many people as they can as they come into town."

However, the official warned about single red flags at the Florida beach as well.

"Just because you see a single red flag and you think you can get into the water don't treat it like a green light you need to treat it like a stoplight, you need to stop and look around, okay, knee-deep is too deep on single red flag days," said Paul.

Public Lands & Water

Florida Beach Will Patrol Beaches During Double Red Flags After Five Tourists Die In Four Days

News

Parents Of Six Both Drown While Kids Are Helpless To Watch After Getting Caught In Florida Rip Currents

Wild Animals

Three People Attacked By Sharks Just 90 Minutes Apart On Neighboring Florida Beaches

Nature Videos

Watch as This Drone Rescues Swimmers Off the Australia Coast

 