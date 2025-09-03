Many people struggle with mental illness. This is particularly true post-pandemic. After spending several months locked in isolation, many people began to struggle with their internal struggles. Now, one NYC man spreads positivity with simple acts of kindness, hoping to show stressed commuters that the world isn't all that bad.

NYC Man Spreads Positivity To Stressed Commuters With Simple Acts Of Kindness

Jose Cruz is on a mission to spread kindess and positivity. The NY Post shares that he is the mastermind behind "the one-man 'World Needs Love Tour'." The tour is a "viral mission to spread kindess and support to New Yorkers." Cruz admits that he thinks the world could use more kindness, and that he discovered this amid his own mental health struggles.

Now, he stands among the NYC crowds with handwritten messages, encouraging love and joy. Additionally, he also offers hugs to anyone who needs it. Marisol Rodriguez, a New Yorker who witnessed one of Cruz's signs, spoke to the Post about the encounter. She stated, "This world is so full of hate, rage and violence. So, when I read his sign, I was truly touched and felt loved and appreciated."

This is exactly what Cruz's aim is. After the pandemic, he admitted to feeling a sense of anxiety when it came to the future and the unknown. The pandemic left Cruz, along with many others, feeling seculuded. This lead to the difficutly to connect with other people. Now, the NYC man tackles this and spreads positivity to stressed commuters with his simple acts of kindness.

Cruz is out there several hours a day, at least three times a week. He typically heads out during peak hours, such as rush hours on weekdays or on the weekends. When foot traffic is most high, he can interact and change the lives of most people. Additionally, he argued that times like rush hour are when "the need for mini morale boosts is even higher."

Some Of His Messages

The Post shared that Cruz makes the signs based off of things he has felt himself. He shared, "Every sign that I write is because I either feel it in the moment or I've felt it before." The aim of his messages is to show those who are struggling that they are not alone. Additionally, Cruz shared that he takes his quotes from "poets, motivational speakers or the Bible." He has been met with various postive reactions and thanks for his optimism and love. Below are some of the messages that have been on his signs.

"If you are looking for a sign that things will get better...this is it. Keep going. Don't give up!"

"If you are reading this right now, I just want to let you know that your life matters. You are important. You are loved. You are the only you in this world, and no one can replace you."