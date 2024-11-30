Nudist Answers All Of Your Burning Questions About What It's Like To Hike In The Buff

A nudist is opening about what it's like to hike while naked and also answering all of your burning questions as well. For those who don't know, a nudist is someone who likes to let it all hang out. This includes out in the wild as well.

Speaking with Outside Online, a nudist talked about hiking while in the buff. First off, they explained why you would even want to attempted naked hiking.

They said, "For many people who struggle with body image, naked hiking can sound like a nightmare. For years, I was one of those people. But then I was invited on a naked night hike with some close friends, and I found it liberating in ways I never expected. Instead of being embarrassed about my body, I was able to see it in a new way: as a part of nature and as a vessel for all the joy and strength that I've been able to find through hiking. Hiking nude in a group can also be a beautiful source of perspective. We all have imperfections, and seeing and celebrating others' up close could help you embrace your own."

Nudist Answers All

However, the nudist doesn't recommend going completely naked. You can still wear shoes and other protection.

They said, "I absolutely recommend wearing shoes. And socks, bug repellent, and sunblock, for that matter. It also counts as naked if you're wearing a backpack. Or a hat. Or a Bear Naked Belt. As with any outdoor endeavor, safety is paramount.... What really matters is not that other people think it 'counts,' but that you're pushing your own comfort zone and finding freedom and joy in the experience."

Likewise, the nudist says that you don't have to go alone.

They said, "First off, no one should be ashamed of doing things that bring them joy—and for looking to share that joy with others. That said, there's a right time and place to ask other people to get naked with you. Your book club? Probably not. At a meetup group with other open-minded hikers? Much more likely. If you're nervous about asking around, try checking online first. You can find local nudist hiking groups on Meetup.com or through the American Association for Nude Recreation."