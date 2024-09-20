Nudist Friends Bike Across England In Six Day Trip

While most of us have nightmares about showing up somewhere in our birthday suits, these two nudist pals have no such qualms. Not only is the pair comfortable being in their own skin, but they are comfortable doing so in public. The two friends decided to do a six-day tandem bike ride across England. However, they did it completely nude. The reactions to these nudists as they bike across England may shock you.

Two Nudists Bike Across England On Whirlwind Adventure

Neil Cox, 36, and his friend J Antic, 25, set off together on the "260-mile journey from Gloucester to Land's End, Cornwall." Both individuals identify as naturalists, meaning that they enjoy nature and like to spend time in the nude. During their most recent adventure together, the pair could be found on their bike, camping, and even in some local bars.

While most of us may expect the reaction to two naked people riding a bike or walking into a bar to be negative, that was not the case. These nudists like biked across England told the NY Post that the response to them was "overwhelmingly positive." Neil told the post,

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"People in Glastonbury were overwhemingly positivte, it was a bit overwhelming."

He shared that people in different locations reacted differently to the nudist pair that biked across England. He claimed that the majority of the negative comments come from social media and people online. However, Bristol acted the way the pair wanted, with a "casual indifference."

Nudists In The Wild

While it may not be common to see two naked people out and about, for this pair their aim was just to go about a normal way of life, but without clothes. They went for drinks in local bars in Bristol and would stop for bites to eat or some shopping, typical leisure activities.

This nudist pair isn't always biking across England, on a typical day they life a very routine life. Neil is a finance worker, from Stoke, and a girlfriend of 10 years. He told the post, "It's not a sexual thing— I have a girlfriend of 10 years and she's comfortable with me going on trips with other women because she knows its a wholesome thing and there's nothing going on."

Although this pair, and many members of their community didn't mind as the nudists biked across England, several people voiced their distaste online.

One person commented, "You may love seeing each other naked, doesn't mean we want to. Have more respect for other people."

Another added, "I have never understood the need for people to draw attention to themselves."

But the pair say that it helps spread awareness of body positivity. J even mentions,