Nothing Will Make You Smile Like These 11 Quokka Facts

If you are looking for something to make you smile, look no further, I've got you covered. Introducing one of the happiest and cutest animals in the world, the quokka! If their adorable, smiling face wasn't enough to bring you joy, maybe these 11 fun quokka facts will.

1. They Are Related To Kangaroos

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) shares that these adorable little guys are related to kangaroos. Just like kangaroos and wallabies, the quokka comes from the family known as Macropodidae. Similarly to kangaroos, they hop around and even have a pouch to carry their young.

2. Quokkas Can Go A Long Time Without Food Or Water

Unlike me, the quokka can go a long time without food or water. In fact, WWF shares that they can go weeks without eating. They manage this by "living off the fat stores in their short tails." This helps them survive the months when vegetation is scarce. Additionally, they can go months without drinking water. Instead, they get all they need from the plants they eat.

3. They Are Known As The Happiest Animals In The World

What a title to hold, am I right? This is one of the quokka facts that instantly brings a smile to my lips. Almost as quickly as all of the adorable quokka selfies online. Due to their peaceful temperament and constant smile-like appearance, these little guys have rightfully earned this title.

4. They Aren't Actually Always Smiling

While they have earned the title of the happiest animal in the world due to their smily appearance, they aren't actually smiling 24/7. Instead, that is just the shape of their mouths. Additionally, they are not sticking out their tongues to be cute in photos. Instead, that is how they keep cool. However, because they are so sweet, it is preferable to imagine they are smiling at us the way we smile at them.

5. They Inspired The Name Of An Island

Did you know that these little guys inspired the name of an island? That's right, YHA Australia shares that "Dutch captain Wilem de Vlanmigh named the island 'Rat's Nest Island' in 1696, after mistaking the quokkas for giant rats." While he got their species wrong, it is still neat that their home island is named after them.

6. Quokkas Are Geniunely Happy To See You

I think this is my favorite item on our list of quokka facts. Just knowing that this adorable animal is happy to see me lights up my life. Even if it is just in the hopes of grabbing a snack. These critters are often spotted around hotels and campsites because they have learned that people love them and will feed them. However, I don't recommend it, no matter how cute they look. Feeding the animal is not only bad for them, but it could result in fines and penalties for you.

7. Quokkas Are Peaceful Animals

One key difference between the quokka and the kangaroo, besides their size, is their temperament. Remember how we said they have a peaceful temperament? Well, that is proven by their lack of territorial behaviors and their willingness to share food and space. It's honestly adorable how much they live by the "sharing is caring" mindset.

8. They Have An Interesting Eating Habit

While these animals are adorable, this is one of those quokka facts that is not so cute. They prefer to swallow their food whole without chewing, much like a snake. However, they then regurgitate it later and eat it again...gross, I know. But hey, it works for them!

9. They Are Good At Climbing Trees

Next on our list of quokka facts is this gem. While it may not seem that impressive, for them it is. That is because other members of their family, like the kangaroo, cannot climb trees. However, while the quokka hops like a kangaroo, it can also easily climb trees. It does so mostly to gather food.

10. Cute Doesn't Mean Harmless

Although these animals score high on the cuteness overload test, that does not mean that they cannot harm you. True, they are not aggressive, and attacks are very rare. However, it is essential to remember that they are wild animals and possess sharp claws and teeth that they can, and will use, against you if they feel threatened.

11. Quokka Mamas Only Have Two Offspring A Year

While having just one baby a year is more common, quokka mamas can have up to two offspring a year, but no more. A baby quokka reaches maturity around two years old. Additionally, a quokka typically lives for only about 10 years.