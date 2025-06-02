Watch The Moment A Kangaroo Almost Causes A Disaster At A Horse Race

Honestly, the more I write about kangaroos, the more I seem to notice that they never stay in one place. Instead, they seem to hop around into everyone else's business. Whether it is an escaped pet kangaroo hopping down a busy street or a kangaroo that decides to join in on a horse race, they are always up to something. However, this kangaroo little excursion almost ended badly for it and several others. Watch the terrifying moment when a kangaroo nearly causes disaster at a horse race.

Kangaroo Almost Causes Disaster At Horse Race

This is Australia - well Warren - western New South Wales Monday - 6 hrs Sydney, 1 hr Dubbo.

Skippy the kangaroo is fine - stewards (head on attached) with no reports of interference! pic.twitter.com/o5RePBEFzD — Global Racing Society (@GlobalRacingSoc) June 2, 2025

Skippy the kangaroo got the spook of a lifetime when he decided to skip right onto the race track of the recent horse races. Daily Mail shared some details about the terrifying encounter at Warren, New South Wales. They share that "Approximately 1400m into the race," the marsupial began hopping onto the track.

In the video, you can see him almost collide with several of the horses. The video is so fast that you may almost miss it. However, if you train your eyes to look harder, you will see that the poor kangaroo almost causes a disaster. He hops onto the track and almost collides with two horses but luckily jumps out of the way.

However, this hopping marsupial is not yet out of danger. While he evaded the first two horses, he jumped right into the path of another horse. Luckily, he was quick on his feet and evaded being trampled by the third horse as well. Eventually, he hops off the track no worse for the wear.

A Common Occurrence

Although I was shocked by this insane footage, this is not the first time a kangaroo has almost caused disaster at a horse race. Daily Mail shares that "Back in May 2017, punters were left baffled after a roo took the lead during a race meeting at Cessnock, New South Wales."

During that race, the kangaroo not only hopped alongside the horses but even took the lead for a short bit. Talk about impressive. Perhaps this is why the riders seemed so unfazed by the marsupial's appearance on the tracks during this most recent race. Either way, I am glad that everyone, both humans and animals, was unharmed.