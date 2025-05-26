Get A Kick Out Of These 4 Incredible Kangaroo Facts

Are you ready for a hopping good time? I hope so because these four kangaroo facts are so crazy they are sure to blow your mind and brighten your day all in one. Honestly, I always knew kangaroos were awesome animals but this just further proves it. Here are some facts about them that I bet you didn't know.

1. Kangaroos Can Jump Up To 30 Feet At Once

While it did not surprise me that kangaroos were good jumpers, it did amaze me how far and high they can jump. World Animal Protection shares that kangaroos can jump 30 feet wide and 10 feet high at once. 30 feet is truly impressive, that is the length of a school bus. Their powerful hind legs are responsible for allowing them to reach such distances and heights. As well as their large back feet.

2. Newborn Kangaroos Are Only One Inch Long

It is difficult to imagine this massive creature that stands six feet tall as only one inch at birth. However it is true. This tiny kangaroo infant is about the length of a grape. Not only does it start off life small, but it faces a major challenge. Baby kangaroos have to crawl, unassisted, to their mother's pouch. Talk about a tough start in life.

3. Kangaroos Are Primarily Left-Handed

Next up on our list of kangaroo facts we have this gem. I know this is a fact you probably didn't know, and if you did you must be a marsupial expert. Researchers report that kangaroos from the red and eastern grey species both use their left hand about "95 percent of the time to complete important tasks such as grooming or eating." However, they seem to use their right hand for strength-related activities. While their left hand is used more for precision.

4. They Are Great Swimmers

Not only are these marsupials speedy on land but they are quite skilled in the water as well. Oftentimes, when a kangaroo is in the water they are trying to evade a predator. Their powerful tail helps them swim quickly and forcefully. Also, for those times they can't out swim a predator, they will use their front paws to punch and drown their pursuer.