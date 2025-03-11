Newlyweds Forced To Share Lifejacket After Boat Sinks On Their Honeymoon Leaving Them Treading Water

Two newlyweds were forced to share a life jacket in order to survive after their boat sank while on their honeymoon. And you thought your honeymoon was bad.

The newlyweds were on a honeymoon cruise in the Maldives when their boat sank. Nearly 50 people ended up in the water as a result. That included newlyweds Caio Gomes and Fernanda Diniz. The two were headed to Dhigurah Island to the capital on March 2 when their boat sank.

Following the sinking, they had to share a life jacket. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Gomes opened up about their survival. He said via Daily Mail, "Nobody got hurt. There were no injuries, no scratches, nothing, just psychological trauma because it was a huge blow for us."

He also explained that a wave ended up sinking the boat.

"When we hit that wave, a really big wave came into the boat, but it didn't sink us right away," he said. "After that, we kept sailing for about 20 minutes. But the boat slowly started to lean to the right as it sailed. So, I think what happened was that the boat hit a wave hard and something broke in the boat's gutter and water got into that compartment."

Newlyweds Tread Water

He said they were able to jump into the water without any injuries.

Gomes said, "The exit from the boat was peaceful, no one was too scared and no one was hurt." Unfortunately, his and his wife's lifejackets didn't inflate. He added, "When we got out of the boat, we started swimming and found a loose life jacket. We managed to hold on to the life jacket and floated on it, and it held us both up."

They treaded water for nearly an hour before they were rescued. They ended up losing their passports and their backpack.

"Everyone was actually very panicked, especially some foreign tourists because the captain did not give any instructions," Gao said. "As I'm a diver, I helped them inflate their life jackets and made sure everyone stayed together."

Fortunately, a rescue boat saved the newlyweds from the water without incident.