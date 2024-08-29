Paris Hilton Garners Backlash For Video Of Young Son Without Lifejacket On Boat

Everyone's a backseat parent these days, am I right Paris? Paris Hilton wanted to share an adorable video of her son Phoenix on a boat, but she garnered backlash instead.

Just take a look at the comment section on the video, and you'll see dozens of fans telling Hilton that her young son needs a life jacket. I sorted through and plucked out a couple of my favorites.

One person wrote, "Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That's why they're called accidents. With love."

Another wrote, "My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!" Another wrote, "Ya, we are all here for the life vest advice right? Beautiful boat, beautiful life, still safer with the jacket."

Still another wrote, "My 1st thought was he's so dang cute! 2nd thought please put a life vest on him. Saying it with love! Your Babies are so precious & growing so fast! I ??the way he navigates steps,smart!"

You can check out the video below and weigh in with your own thoughts on the matter. Did Hilton mess up by not putting her son in a life jacket, or are people overreacting to the video? You be the judge.

Paris Hilton Responds

The amount of comments was enough for Hilton to actually respond. Hilton fired back at any criticism. She pointed out that she was on a very big boat and that she was paying close attention to her son.

She wrote, "Hey Mamma's, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew ? It's a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world!"

Not everyone was angry. Some defended her. One wrote, "Can you imagine sharing your precious baby with people and all they do is tell you what you're doing wrong! You are such a good mama!! She's RIGHT THERE W/HIM!!!" Another wrote, "Phoenix's curiosity and wonder while discovering the world is truly heartwarming!"

Yet another wrote, "Phoenix's journey is truly inspiring! Love heals and grows stronger every day."