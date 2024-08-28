Teen Dies Just Days Before Starting College After Getting Struck By Boat Propeller

In a freak boating accident, a teen died after being struck by a boat propeller. The incident happened on the Jersey Shore last weekend. The 18-year-old passed away just days before she was going to go to college.

Zeina Mahafzah of Wayne, N.J. died on Sunday, August 25. New Jersey State Police (NJSP) confirmed her passing. They responded to a boating accident at Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars, N.J. Apparently, the teen was on the raft. The boat was pulling the raft. When she tried to transfer to the boat, she ended up getting hit by the propeller.

"While attempting to board the vessel, she was struck by the vessel's propeller," NJSP's statement read. "The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is available at this time."

In a social media post, the Harvey Cedars Police Department called the teen's death a terrible accident. They wrote, "A tragic boating accident ... As the investigation is in its preliminary stages, we ask that you keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers."

The 18-year-old had just graduated from Wayne Hills High School at the end of last school year. She was going to attend Rutgers University in a week's time. Rutgers University at Newark mourned her passing in a statement.

Teen Dies From Boat Propeller

"The Rutgers-Newark community is devastated by the news of Zeina's passing, and we are sending our support to the Mahafzah family during this incredibly difficult time," the school said.

Likewise, her father, Al Mahafzah, also shared a tribute to his daughter. In a Facebook post, he shared a photo of the teen. He encouraged those who knew her to send a prayer. Zeina had two brothers. She's survived by them and her parents. Her family will lay her to rest on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

"We pray that Allah accept all the good she has done and raise her to the highest level of Jannah, in heaven, and grant the family patience, during this time," the invitation reads, in part. Ali also wrote, according to a translation: "And we say only what pleases Allah, and to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return."