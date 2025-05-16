New Rules Mean Hotels Can No Longer Hide This One Thing From Travelers

If you are an avid traveler you know that a hotel can make or break your trip. Not just with the atmosphere and quality of the hotel, but with the price tag as well. Unfortunately, there are many times that hotels, or other lodging accommodations hit you with hidden fees or stipulations at the end of your stay. This results in a bill that was much larger than anticipated, and that can sour anyone's mood. Luckily, with new rules being enforced, hotels can no longer hide this one thing from travelers.

New Rules Mean Hotels Can No Longer Hide This From Travelers

It seems that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is on our side! They have just released a new rule that the NY Post shares "will help protect travelers from all those unwanted add-on fees." However don't get too excited. This doesn't mean that your Airbnb will no longer have a cleaning fee. Instead the rule focuses on "Unfair or Deceptive Fees."

Like the kind you hear about when handing over your credit card at the end of your stay. These fees are more typically applied for use of amenities like pools or gyms — which honestly should be included in the price of your stay. The Posts shares that "About 6% of hotels charge resort fees." However with this rule in place there can be no tactics to hide or mislead guests about the cost. Instead, short-term lodging locations will have to include their pricing information in their advertisements. As well as provide the total cost up front. This is great news for travelers because since they can no longer hide this there should be no surprises at the end of your trip.

The Post shares that the term "total price" includes "all charges or fees the business knows about and can calculate upfront." This would include charges or fees for mandatory goods or services. Taxes or other government fees are excluded from the rule. While some hotels have already been doing this upfront explanation, some others are going to have to suddenly get on board.