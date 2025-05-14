Couple Surprised To Find Unexpected Guest At Their Airbnb

A couple did not have the planned getaway they were expecting. That's because their Airbnb had an unexpected guest.

Upon arriving at the Airbnb, they found a pitbull named Xanthe at the property.

"It was a bit of a shock! At first I thought we entered the wrong house or that the dog had been left behind," Milky told PEOPLE. He and his fiancee had went to the area to look at wedding venues. They were not expecting a dog at their Aribnb.

He explained, "I sent a message to the owner, just asking what's going on."

The message read: "Hi, I'm a bit confused, we are staying at your Airbnb and there's a dog here? We didn't realize there would be a pet around, and it's not mentioned on the listing. Just checking, this is in fact your dog? Or have we stumbled upon an abandoned dog?"

Dog At Airbnb

In response, the owner wrote, "Hey. Oh yep, that's my girl Xanthe! Sorry if that wasn't clear in the listing... She's basically the guardian of space, deeply in tune with its energy. But don't worry, she's super chill and just here to vibe."

Even more odd, Milky and his partner found a room dedicated to the dog at the Airbnb. It was all very strange. He said, "I think the more time we spent in the house and looked around it was evident. A room dedicated to the dog with a sign on the door saying 'the paw palace', it was all very strange. I kept thinking, did I miss the memo???"

Likewise, the owner expected the couple to care after the dog during their Airbnb stay.

"I did end up giving her filtered water and her spiritually aligned diet. I didn't want to disturb her flow or diet. Though at times it felt like I was an unpaid dog sitter," he said.

Fortunately, the dog was pretty friendly. However, he's put off staying at Airbnb following the incident. Likewise, it appears the listing was taken down as well.

"If I had known, I don't think I would've booked the place," he adds. "It was cute in the end, but did add extra stress for what was meant to be a romantic weekend."