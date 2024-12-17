New Fear Unlocked: Online Simulations Shows How A Snake Could Swallow A Person Whole

While not loving snakes isn't that uncommon, most people don't fear being eaten by one. I will admit, it was never a fear on my radar...until now. An online simulation depicts exactly how a snake could swallow a person whole and honestly it is the stuff of nightmares.

Could A Snake Swallow A Person Whole?

Granted, when we are talking about a snake that can swallow a person whole we are not talking about a small garter snake. Instead, we are talking about large snakes like pythons. While a python's typical diet includes rodents, lizards, or sometimes large prey like monkeys or antelopes they can consume even bigger prey. Although it is uncommon for a snake to eat a person, it is not unheard of. Unilad shares that "In 2022 a woman went missing and a snake was quickly ascertained as being the culprit." In 2022, an Indonesian woman named Jahrah went missing with nothing but a few articles of her clothing and a knife left behind.

Her husband decided to return to the place of her disappearance the next day and noticed a large python nearby. The striking thing about this python was that it had a "Particularly enlarged area to its body." People began to assume that the snake was behind Jahrah's disappearance so they killed it and sliced it open. Once the snake was cut open, Jahrah's body was found within, still fully intact. Pythons kill their prey by wrapping themselves around the prey and squeezing, slowly cutting off its oxygen supply. The steady squeezing and lack of oxygen leads to either cardiac arrest of suffocation. Once their prey is dead, they begin the process of swallowing them whole.

Online Simulation Proves That A Snake Could Swallow A Person Whole

While the reports clearly indicated that the snake did in fact swallow a person whole, some people remained skeptical. After all, it is a difficult thing to imagine. Even understanding that the size of the snake that swallowed Jahra was between 16 and 23 feet long, people continued to disbelieve. So, an online simulation was created to show just how a snake would swallow a person whole. I have to warn you, the video is creepy.

The video shows a visual representation of what happened to the Indonesian woman and the internet had its thoughts. While some were focused on the skill of the animation.

"The animators woke up and had a motivation."

"This animation needs a raise."

"Quick guys watch before it's members only!"

Others commented on the horrifying event itself.

"New fear just unlocked."

""Where did she go?" Suspiciously woman shaped python."

"Me: Ah, pythons are not poisonous, neither they can swallow human size...!! Le this video."