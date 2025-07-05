I love photography competitions. I think photography is an actual work of art, particularly when it showcases the beauty of nature. Here are 15 of my favorite shots from this year's International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition.

"New Earth"

I am sure there is no question why this shot makes it on the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition list. The way this photographer captured the eruption of this volcano in Iceland is truly unmatched.

"Flamingos Over Lake Magadi"

These stunning swirls are actually caused by algae. I never thought I would find algae beautiful but here we are.

"Tajogaite Volcano"

This image deserves its spot in the top 101 images of the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition. It clearly shows the resilience of nature. After the Tajogaite volcano erupted on La Palma, this small section seemed to survive.

"Eternal Harmony"

This is another one of those photos that looks like something someone painted rather than a photo from nature. What truly fascinated me was the stunning colors and how they blend together.

"Another World"

There is no doubt that this shot deserves its spot in the top 101 photos of the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition. Capturing these rays as they hunt after these fish is truly a rare sight.

"Nature's Palette"

Perhaps I loved this photo so much because fall is one of my favorite seasons. The vibrancy of the colors is truly spectacular.

"Elephants of the Flood Plains"

Elephants are truly majestic creatures. This particular herd was spotted in Kafue National Park, Zambia.

"Above the Ice"

I think my favorite shots on the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition list are those that feature animals. These two seals lounging on an ice floe are so adorable, and definitely worthy of their spot on the list.

"Tree Of Ice"

This stunning photo was also taken in the United States. According to the description under the photo, it is an "aerial perspective of a glacial calving." I thought it was stunning because it looked like a tree sculpted of ice.

"Labyrinth of Time"

The duality of this photo is amazing to me. Taken in the same location, but in separate seasons it truly shows how beautiful our world is.

"Veins of Light and Rivers of Fog"

Next on my list of favorites from the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition is this stunning photograph from the United States. The way that the fog drifts over the ridgeline is truly spectacular.

"Diving"

You don't have to love whales as much as I do to appreciate the beauty of this shot. This photo was taken in the Atalantic Ocean as a humpback whale was coming up for air.

"The Gateway"

This photo is so stunning it is no wonder that it made it on the best of the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition. This spinner shark is hunting this group of menhaden baitfish.

"Avalanche"

This incredible photo was taken in Australia. The photographer skillfully captured the moment where the surfer challenged the immense power of the ocean.

"Flamingos By The Lake"

This shot had to make my top 15 because of the stunning colors. This is honestly so stunning I would hang it in my home as art.