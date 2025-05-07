10 Of This Year's Most Incredible Wildlife Photos: You Are Not Going To Believe This

Honestly, our planet is amazing. Between stunning landscapes and incredible wildlife we have an array of beauty that is constantly gracing us with its presence. However, we are not able to enjoy all of it at once. After all, different animals exists in different parts of the world. Luckily we have the internet, where we can share incredible photos like these. This year the World Nature Photography Awards shared some really insane shots. While there were so many to choose from, here are 10 of my favorites from this year's most incredible wildlife photos - in no particular order. Trust me, you are not going to believe this.

1. Kingfisher On Ice

This has to be one of the most incredible wildlife photos. I mean look at the detail! The Kingfisher's brilliant jewel tones really singe through — and let's not forget the detail of the ice it is perched on. The photographer, Vince Burton, found this gem of a bird in his local village of North Tuddenham in Norfolk, located in the UK. This photo earned the silver rank in the Animal Portraits category.

2. Polar Bear Plunge

This epic action shot won the gold in the category: Behavior — Mammals. Photographer Tom Nickels admitted that he encountered three polar bears, all devouring a dolphin carcass. However this one decided to give it a break and play with a stick allowing for this epic photo.

3. Golden Hour

I feel that this definitely deserves its spot in the most incredible wildlife photos. The way the hippos are engaigng with one another? Not to mention the sunlight catching on the water and giving it that golden glow — it's epic. World Nature Photography shares that "The image was taken at Mana Pools in Zimbabwe at one of the pools." This stunning photo earned itself the silver in the Behavior-Mammals category.

4. The Most Adorable Fur Ball

I will be honest, I love that this photo made the cut simply because it is so stinking cute. Look at this adorable baby fox as it is leaping. It deserves its place in the top three in the Behavior-Mammals category. Thank you to photographer Donna Feledichuk from Canada for capturing this epic and adorable moment. Also, thank you to the World Nature Photography Awards for giving it the credit that it deserves.

5. Leap Of Life

I think one of the things that makes this one of the most incredible wildlife photos is that I have never seen this creature before. It is a blue-spotted mudskipper and it is letting you know that this is its territory. This incredible shot won the gold in the Behavior- Amphibians and Reptiles category.

6. The Lion And The Lizard

I can understand why the World Nature Photography Awards included this photo. Look at this brave little lizard as it inspects the sleeping lion. You may want to skedaddle little guy before that lion wakes up! This iconic shot was captured by photographer Jules Oldroyd and it won the silver.

7. Bug-Eyed

Although I am not a huge fan of insects — and this photo freaks me out a bit - I can't help but admire it. Look at the insane amount of detail in the eyes alone. This female blue-tailed damselfly is truly stunning. According to the description, she had just woken up. I wish I looked that good and refreshed when I first woke up.

8. Under The Sea

I knew this one would make the cut of most incredible wildlife photos for me. That is because I have a special place in my heart for sea turtles. Fortunately, I have had the privilege of swimming with them freely in both Mexico and Puerto Rico and the experience is truly breathtaking. Almost as breathtaking as this incredible photo captured by Sina Ritta. The colors and details in it truly are stunning.

9. Flying High

I imagine that birds are one of the harder animals to photograph. After all, they are constantly moving. However that didn't seem to be an issue for photographer Hermis Valiyandiyil. Look at the stunning view of this Hoopoe as it took flight. Here the bird was catching its prey just before sunrise, giving us this incredible shot with the beautiful morning light.

10. That Morning Glow

While this last image is not of an animal let us not forget that plants are also considered wildlife. I couldn't share the most incredible wildlife photos without sharing this one. It looks like something from another planet. Photographer Marcio Esteves Cabral won the gold in the Plants and Fungi category with this gym. He shared, "As the dawn light graces the Veadeiros Tablelands, a stunning field of Paepalanthus mirrors the sun's rays, giving the impression of self-luminescence. I captured the harmony between the vivid sky and these unique backlit plants. These rare flowers are part of the Cerrado biome, which is at risk of deforestation."