Woman, Who Was Scorched By Lava In Active Volcano Eruption, Give Life Update 5 Years Later

A woman experienced life-changing injuries after being scorched by lava in an active volcano eruption that killed both her father and sister. Now, 5 years later, she is giving an update on her progress.

Stephanie Coral Browitt was severely burned in a volcano eruption 5 years ago. She experienced third degree burns to more than 70% of her body. Doctors ended up amputating eight of her fingers. Browitt had been on a Royal Caribbean cruise with her family in New Zealand. She, along with her father and sister, went on a tour of the active volcano White Island. Sadly, the volcano erupted killing her family and injuring her.

But Browitt hasn't let her injuries stop her.

"I thought I'd give you guys an update on what my day-to-day life looks like, compared to what it initially looked like," Browitt said in her latest video via People.

Survived A Volcano Eruption

"First of all, yes, I am still moisturizing and looking after my skin all over my body," Browitt explained. "My skin texture has improved so much and I want to make sure that it stays that way, so every day morning and night I'm moisturized and I rub it in very deeply so that my skin really soaks it up."

She explained that moisturing helps her feel good. She said, "My skin feels extremely amazing afterwards, but I also feel like it just helps lock in that moisture more."

Since surviving her volcano burns, moisturizing is important for her skin. It helps battle redness and discoloration and keeps things hydrated. As part of the recovery process, she spent six months in the hospital. It was hard for her to not feel self-conscious in the months that followed. However, therapy sessions have helped greatly in that regard.

She also works out at the gym to improve her strength as well.

She told the outlet, "Learning to love myself in my new skin has taken time. I was extremely self-conscious and worried about being judged every day. I find that by staying on top of my strength and stretching my body and my skin both feel better for it."