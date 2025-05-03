Multiple Tourists Dead After Tour Van Collides With Pickup Truck Near Yellowstone National Park And Erupts In Flames

Multiple tourists have sadly died in a vehicle collision between a tour van and a pickup truck. The crash happened near Yellowstone National Park. Idaho State Police confirmed that 7 people are dead. The tragic incident happened on Thursday just 16 miles outside of Yellowstone.

After the crash, both vehicles went up in flames. KSL News reports, "Seven people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, involving a pickup truck and a passenger van that was operating as a tour vehicle for tourists near Henry's Lake State Park. Six of the 14 people in the van were killed, and the driver of the pickup also succumbed to their injuries."

Fourteen people had been on the tour van. Six of them died. The other eight needed to go to the hospital for injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck also died.

One onlooker captured a video fo the pickup truck and tour van completely covered in fire. Paramedics and first responders worked to put out the flames. The onlooker, Roger Merrill, explained that the section of the highway is very dangerous.

"It is a very dangerous highway," said Roger Merrill. "It's extremely busy."

Yellowstone Crash

Prior to first responders coming, he said that others stopped and tried to help the injured. He explained that it was a long wait for first responders to get to the location. The remoteness of the area near Yellowstone National Park didn't help matters when it came to getting people aid. "It took an unnervingly long time for help to arrive just because of the location," he said.

Following the tragic Yellowstone crash, people sent their thoughts and prayers.

One wrote, "How horrific for everyone involved... my heart breaks for each and every one??? of them..."

Another wrote, "Horrible what happened here. My friend was coming home from Salt Lake City and had similar accident. Mother father and Son . Hopefully, they passed quickly. So traumatizing. The EMT gave his notice for last day on the job."

Yet another wrote, "So sad and so preventable ??? I guess we will never know the true cause since the driver of the vehicle died. Are we thinking, distracted driving? Or something else?"