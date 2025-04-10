Imagine Having A Herd Of Buffalo Living In Your Backyard? It's A Reality For Yellowstone Residents
Imagine Having A Herd Of Bison Living In Your Backyard? It's A Reality For Yellowstone Residents

The worst most people have to deal with is a squirrel in their backyard. Imagine having to contend with a herd of bison in your backyard. It's a reality for Yellowstone residents.

Take wildlife photographer Trent Sizemore for instance. Sizemore frequently encounters bison that decide to chill in his driveway while he's trying to leave to go to work. It's a regular sight to see them from his living room. "I would guess around 100 bison have come into our neighborhood so far this year," he told Cowboy State Daily. "There have been between 10 and 20 at a time on our driveway. They're constantly moving around the area."

It's just a part of everyday life living in Yellowstone. It's even given him some good material to film and photograph.

Bison For Neighbors

"They do circles around the neighborhood like they do while grazing inside the park," he said. "A handful of bulls may stick around year-round if they aren't hunted, but it's typically the spring birthing season that all the cows and calves are here."

However, he has seen two bison fighting in his yard before. They didn't seem to mind his gaze. "They were getting a bit close, so I had to back up inside the door to our side porch," he said.

Fortunately, none of the animals have actually caused him to be late for anything. "We haven't actually been delayed from leaving because of them yet, but they have laid in our driveway while we're at home a few times," he said. However, he is cautious to let his son play in the yard and makes sure to check the area.

"We definitely have to check the area before letting our 2-year-old boy play outside," he said. "We're able to safely watch them outside from our garage or on the deck, but they have come running around the corner of the house before."

Fortunately, the animals don't linger for too long. They're always moving away.

"We see them regularly from April through June, but they are constantly moving all around the area," he said. "They're almost always on the move."

