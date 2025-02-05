Bobcat Shows Off Its Ninja Skills On Unaware Squirrel

Nature is ruthless. Let me just say that I am so thankful to be at the top of the food chain because it is a dog-eat-dog world out there. Or I guess in this case, a bobcat eat squirrel world. I have a habit of always rooting for the prey, I always feel bad for the little guys, but the predators have to eat too. In this insane video, a bobcat shows off its impressive ninja skills and clearly demonstrates why it is such a formidable hunter.

Bobcat Shows Off Ninja Skills To Poor, Unsuspecting Squirrel

At first glance, bobcats look pretty unassuming. After all, they just look like giant versions of our house cats. However, do not be fooled. These guys are incredible hunters, with the speed and agility to prove it. This Colorado resident got a front row seat to the nature show and this Bobcat showing its ninja skills, luckily they decided to share with the rest of us. As the video begins, the bobcat lies low, blending into the outcropping of rock that it is hiding against.

A poor, unsuspecting squirrel is perched a top this rock outcropping, minding its business. Some sort of primal instinct kicks in and the squirrel feels the presence of something deadly. It makes the bold choice to scurry closer and look over the rock ledge, that is when it sees the bobcat. This is the first instance of the bobcat showing its ninja skills. It leaps up in one graceful motion and tackles the squirrel off of the rock face.

However, one thing about squirrels is they are wicked fast. The squirrel some how escapes the hold of the bobcat and begins to scamper off. The video is very fast-paced and action packed but for a moment, it seems like the squirrel is in the clear. That is until it makes the wrong move of climbing up a tree. You see, bobcats are also avid climbers. Once again, the bobcat shows off its ninja skills by launching itself into the air and snagging the squirrel right out of the tree. It walks off triumphant, with the poor little creature twitching in its mouth.

People Mostly Impressed With The Camera Work

While the bobcat and squirrel clearly each put in a lot of work, they were not the only stars recognized. Many of the comments under the video commended the camerawork more than anything. Here are some of the top comments.

"NOW THAT'S HOW YOU DO CAMERA WORK!!!"

"Kudos to the camera holder in this one, awesome video! Bobcats are amazing ?."

"Damn, the camera holding skills, the commentary, no yelling... that's a perfect video?."

"I really love how they were respectful and got quiet and didn't startle/disturb nature's process ??."

"Exceptional camera work I must say."

"Thank god you had more windows. I was getting upset thinking we wouldn't get the kill confirmed.??."

Seems I am in the minority that was mostly impressed by the bobcat and its ninja skills. Also, I seem to be in the minority of people who genuinely feel bad for the poor little squirrel. Yet again, I don't think I would survive out there in the wild.