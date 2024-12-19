Viral Video Shows Just How Fast A Bobcat Is, Catches Duck

Next time you find yourself complaining about how difficult hunting is, I want you to remember the bobcat. Humans have it easy. We develop tools to help us make the hunt. However, wild animals are only working with the tools they were born with. Luckily for the bobcat, it was born with some pretty impressive skills. This viral video shows just how fast a bobcat is as it catches a duck.

Incredibly Fast Bobcat Catches Duck

Yellowstone National Park is home to a variety of wildlife. Ranging from bears to bison, even to bobcats. Seeing as they are active year round, freshly fallen snow does nothing to deter this hunter from finding its next prey. In fact, Whiskey Riff shares that, "Thanks to their high metabolism and ability to hunt (they have great vision and hearing)" the smaller cats have no issue with continuing on with their lives regardless of the season. Their one downfall is that they must wait for the snow to be packed before they can safely venture on top of it. However, for the right hunt the risk is worth the reward.

The video starts off with the small cat sitting in wait as the duck slowly passes by in the river. Then, the fast bobcat launches itself over the snow bank and into the river. In doing so, it effortlessly catches the duck. Grabbing it with its two font paws and locking its jaws around the duck's throat. The duck attempts to flee, kicking its legs, but its efforts are futile. Other animals watch, in awe or horror, as the bobcat emerges from the water victorious. Now, it is soaking wet as it carries the duck over the snowbank. Here, you can see the cat almost fall into the snow a couple times because it is not packed down.

However, nothing deters this bobcat from feasting on its well earned meal. How many us you would dive into freezing waters to get your next meal? I know it would be a hard pass for me. One can only admire the sheer speed and skill of the incredibly fast bobcat.