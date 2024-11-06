Oh Quack!: Researchers Create Duck Drones From The Bodies Of Dead Ducks

We can rebuild the ducks — we have the technology. We can make them better than they were. Better, stronger, faster. Okay, so researchers haven't got to the point where they can resurrect ducks just yet. But they are creating duck drones using the bodies of real dead ducks. And that's just a bit too creepy for me.

The team of researchers at New Mexico Tech have found a way to install mechanical parts inside the dead bodies of birds. They're taxidermied on the outside. But the inside hides all the parts needed to mimic a duck's movement. Don't worry, they say they're creating them for totally non-nefarious reasons.

They want to use them to help in wildlife monitoring. I'm sure the CIA won't immediately buy them out for espionage. Assistant professor of mechanical engineering Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian swears the duck drones aren't for spying.

He said, "The latest developments in the project focus on two taxidermy-preserved mallard ducks, engineered as both flapping and swimming drones. The swimming version replicates the duck's leg movements, enabling realistic, natural motion in water. This innovative project blends avian physiology with advanced drone mechanics to create drones that closely mimic the natural flight patterns and behaviors of real birds."

Duck Drones

They're also working on pigeon drones as well.

He continued, "I should mention that the main and only use for this project is wildlife monitoring, not spying. Drones are being used for wildlife monitoring; however, they create lots of noise which could scare the animals. No real birds were physically harmed in the making of the drones. And we do not intend to do this at all. We have only used the feathers and taxidermy birds that are available in the market and have worked with local taxidermy artists."

The team also said that they want to help the environment.

The team added, "The overarching goal of this project is to develop safe, eco-friendly platforms that can support wildlife monitoring, mitigate bird strikes near airports, and offer novel approaches for environmental observation and research.This fusion of taxidermy with drone technology marks a new era in bioinspired engineering, setting the stage for versatile, low-impact drones that harmonize with nature."

I'm just going to leave you with this Jurassic Park quote, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."