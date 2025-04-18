Yellowstone's Infamous Coyote Con Artist Strikes Again: Meet Limpy

Whoever said old dogs can't learn new tricks was mistaken. Not only can old dogs learn new tricks but apparently coyotes can too. That's right a coyote at Yellowstone has discovered the secret to getting himself some extra love from tourists. Introducing Limpy, the coyote con artist.

Limpy The Coyote Con Artist Strikes Again

Limpy is one of the more well-known coyotes at Yellowstone National Park. However he is known for more than his cute looks. This coyote is known for his con artist ways. He hangs out along the roadside, over exaggerating a past leg injury. Hoping that his limp and sad demeanor will earn him snacks from the kind-hearted tourists.

Although this coyote con artist is clever, he is not completely lying. According to Cowboy State Daily, Limpy does have an actual limp. He has this limp from a real injury he sustained to one of his rear legs. While all of the details are not known, many agree on the most plausible outcome. That being that someone was feeding their dog along the side of road, but foolishly left some kibble behind.

Being the opportunist that he is, Limpy wandered over to nibble on the kibble and didn't notice the oncoming vehicle until it struck him. However, he has long since healed from this injury but has learned that the thicker he lays on the act, the more sympathy he gets.

How Do We Know Limpy Is Faking?

Wildlife biologists know that Limpy is over exaggerating his injury because he acts different in front of the tourists vs. in the wild. For example, when he was observed hunting natural prey he only has a slight limp. However, when this coyote con artist is in front of an audience he plays it up, making it appear as if he can barely walk.

Honestly, it is truly incredible to me that wild animals have adapted to know just how to play us humans for suckers. Good for you Limpy!