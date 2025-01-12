Missing Pets May Return Home After Devastating Wildfires But Endangered Wildlife Face New Challenges

California wildfires have swept through Los Angeles devastating thousands. But beyond property and deaths, the natural disaster is also threatening endangered wildlife and pets.

An animal expert weighed in on the wildfires.

"We're kind of caught up in this horrible moment right now with the immediate impact on people that have lost their homes, their livelihood, people have died. In the background, there are animals that have been impacted," biologist and wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin told TMZ. "There's this urgent need to protect wildlife."

Wildfires Threaten Animals

In particular, Corwin highlighted the devastating effect that the wildfires have had on endangers species in the state. If not straight up killing the animals, the blazes have put the animals in a bad position.

"Critical coastal habitat, mountain habitat of California has been scorched. There are endangered species including California condors, mountain lions, black bears. There are many creatures now that, if they have not died in these fires, they have been displaced," he said. Corwin highlighted the California condor in particular. There's only 350 left of the animal. "A significant piece of that population lives in ground zero of where these fires have happened."

However, there is a silver lining if you are a pet owner affected by the wildfires. Those lost furry fans many not be gone forever.

"Many beloved pets have been lost in these horrible fires ... Thousands and thousands of cats and dogs and horses have been injured, have been killed, have been displaced," he said. Corwin highlighted their ability to survive, saying that many may return home. He advised pet owners to leave out food and water at their properties.

Meanwhile, Pasadena Humane, an emergency shelter, took more than 400 animals in. These animals have suffered various injuries from the wildfires. "We are desperately in need of monetary donations to help us purchase medical supplies and other resources as we start to see a significant increase in the number of burned and injured animals coming to our shelter," it said on its website.

It remains to be seen what effect the wildfires will have on the area and how long it might last.