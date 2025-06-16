10 Most Beautiful Cities In America According To People Of The Internet

America is home to many beautiful destinations. However, some cities stand out among the rest. Whether it is for their impressive architecture, nightlife, or cuisine, some places have a magic that keeps people coming back for more. According to the good people of Reddit, these American cities outshine all the rest. In no particular order, here are the 10 most beautiful cities in America, according to the people of the internet.

1. Seattle, Washington

Many of the comments under the Reddit post recommended this beautiful city. Most commented on the beauty of its natural landscapes. One person went as far as to argue that it often "flies under the radar." Between stunning mountain views, temperate temperatures, quality breweries, and restaurants, it's easy to see why people recommend it.

2. Savannah, Georgia

If you are looking for Southern charm and a vibrant culture, then this is the city for you. Not only does it have stunning natural scenery, but it is also home to some of the most delicious food. If you're a fan of history, this city offers much more than just beauty. It also offers a rich history, much of which is haunting.

3. St. Augstine, Florida

Is anyone surprised that a city in the Sunshine State made it onto the list of most beautiful cities in America? Honestly, I am surprised it is the only one. Most people visit this city for its pristine beaches and rich history. With over 500 years of history, this destination is great for beach lovers and history buffs alike. Not to mention it is also a great place if you love golf.

4. Washington, D.C.

While this American city may elicit different opinions, depending on who you are, many argue in favor of it. One of the commentators argued in favor of it, despite some of the drawbacks others complain about. They wrote, "DC is low key, despite affordability issues and some toxic traits from some of the jobs it attracts, may be the best city in the US in my opinion." The comment, which garnered 46 likes, also mentioned that the public transportation in the city is excellent and that it offers a plethora of free activities "catered to most interests."

5. Chicago, Illinois

Despite its reputation, Chicago, Illinois, made it onto the list of the most beautiful cities in America. Multiple commenters mentioned this city; however, one user left a glowing review. They noted that they visited in the summer with their wife and were impressed with a plethora of things. Including, but not limited to, the friendly people, delicious food, and impeccable weather. They specifically mentioned to "ignore all the hype on the crap that happens there." Although they admit that some crime does happen, they say you should be fine with a "good head on your shoulders."

6. Honolulu, Hawaii

Now this one makes a lot of sense to me. As someone who has been blessed to visit Hawaii, I can honestly tell you it is stunning. I am surprised that this American city did not get more love. I can only assume it is because people have not had the opportunity to visit it. How many other cities do you know that have incredible hikes and waterfalls? Someone commented, "I feel like answering Hawaii feels like cheating," and I get it. This place is so stunning that sometimes you forget you're inside the U.S.

7. San Fransico, California

This answer surprised me a bit. Not that I have any objections to its nomination. After all, I have never seen it for myself. However, I have heard some unkind things about this city. However, multiple commenters claimed to have lived or currently live there and sang its praises. One user wrote, "One of the most stunning cities — scenic views, natural beauty, unique architecture, the ocean, bay, and hills. It's honestly so pretty." Sounds terrific to me.

8. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

I will be honest, I have never heard of this city. However, after reading many of these comments, it is now on my bucket list. Several people indicated they believe this city belongs on the list of most beautiful cities in America. Many claimed it is another underrated city and boasted about its "American/colonial architecture." Not to mention that it is also apparently home to stunning natural landscapes.

9. San Juan, Puerto Rico

As a territory of the United States, Puerto Rico technically falls in this category as well. Although I am sure many people didn't think of mentioning it, because, like Hawaii, it feels like "cheating." However, this is another destination that I have had the pleasure of visiting, and I can assure you it deserves its spot on the list of the most beautiful cities in America. With its incredible colors, friendly inhabitants, and stunning weather, I think it is safe to say it has earned its spot.

10. New Orleans, Louisiana

"New Orleans....Like no other place in this country." While many people agreed with this individual, I unfortunately do not hold the same view. However, I think my view was tainted because I was limited to Bourbon Street on my visit. These comments under this thread have encouraged me to give this city another chance. I will admit that the architecture was stunning, and there was a lot of history. However, I unfortunately saw a lot of the not-so-nice parts on my latest trip here.