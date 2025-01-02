New Orleans Terrorist Lived In Run-Down Trailer Park With Sheep, Chickens, And Goats Prior To Bourbon Street Attack

New details have surfaced about New Orleans terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar. Jabbar rented an electric vehicle and drove through a crowded Bourbon Street on New Year's Day. He killed 15 people and injured multiple others.

Prior to his attack, Jabbar was reportedly living in a run-down trailer park. He appeared to have an affinity for animals keeping several farm animals including sheep, goats, and chicken. The New Orleans terrorist had been living in Texas. He had rented the vehicle in Texas before making the trip down to Louisiana.

New York Post reports that Jabbar had been facing personal problems. He had been divorced twice and lived with farm animals at the trailer park. He also had a bit of debt including over $16,000 in credit card fees.

New Orleans Terrorist Lived With Animals

"I cannot afford the house payment," he wrote in an email to his ex-wife.

"Time is of the essence," he also continued. "l can not afford the house payment. It is past due in excess of $27,000 and in danger of foreclosure if we delay settling the divorce. The home was not in default at the time we agreed to the temporary orders. l misunderstood the terms of the loan modification I had applied for at the time."

Additionally, the New Orleans terrorist had several other run-ins with the law. He was arrested for theft in 2002. In 2005, he was also arrested for driving without a license. however, he seemed to turn his life around in the late 2000s. He joined the Army, serving active duty from 2007 to 2015.

In the army, he became a staff sergeant. He then became a reservist when he left in 2015, leaving in 2020. Apparently, he kept to himself after that point.

Jabbar worked for professional services giant Deloitte in a staff-level role since 2021.

"We are shocked to learn of reports ... that the individual identified as a suspect had any association with our firm," Deloitte managing director Jonathan Gandal said in a statement.

"Like everyone, we are outraged by this shameful and senseless act of violence and are doing all we can to assist authorities in their investigation," he said.