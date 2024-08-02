$5 Million Hunting Paradise Near New Orleans Hits The Market — See Inside

In addition to an assortment of amenities, the compound contains 500 acres of fenced-in hunting grounds stocked with red stag and white tail.

The massive hunting compound belonging to the late New Orleans developer Joe Jaeger just hit the market. The property dubbed Trison Farm — named after Jaeger's sons — is located in Washington Parish, Louisiana, near the border of Mississippi.

In an interview with The Advocate, Randy Waesche, a financial advisor and executor of Jaeger's estate, explained that the property "was just for weekend enjoyment for Joe and his family." Waesche told the newspaper: "Joe's idea of relaxation was to work at the weekends on renovating what had been fairly rundown auxiliary buildings when he bought the property."

According to reports, 77-year-old Jaeger died on June 23 after sustaining injuries in a car accident four days before. As the president and chief executive of MCC Real Estate Group, he had been a prominent developer throughout Louisiana and the city of New Orleans and often dealt with high-end and commercial properties.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=—2Za3iH9QE

Trison Farms: Jaeger's 'hunting paradise'

According to an old listing, the property spans 650 acres and also includes a range of amenities, including 60 acres of pasture, a private lake, a creek, two lodge-type houses plus the main house, an entertainment venue, and a walk-in wine cellar.

However, if you're reading this, you're probably interested in the hunting grounds. According to the listing, the compound contains 500 acres surrounded by fencing keeping in red stag and white tail deer. What's more, there are large deer food plots, tree stands, shooting houses, a gun range, equipment sheds, and a customized stainless steel skinning room.

While older listings of Triston price it at $5.8 million, it is reportedly going for $4.95 million. Sellers are marketing it as a family property, potential corporate retreat or a resort-type area. It's located less than 90 miles from New Orleans in Franklinton, Louisiana.