Visitors Rank The Worst Cities In America: You May Be Surprised At Their Choices

If you asked me to name the worst cities in America a few come to mind right away. Or at least certain states do. As an American native, I think to myself, "Okay where have I encountered the rudest people? Or the worst experiences" For me, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland would make the top of my list. As far as cities go, the more major the city the meaner. However you may be surprised to learn that according to visitors, none of the big cities in those states made the cut. In fact, those states weren't on the list at all. Find out which places visitors ranked as the worst cities in America.

The Worst Cities In America According To Visitors

Honestly, when I read this list I was in complete shock. I guess American citizens and tourists are treated differently. I say that because I have visited some of these destinations and I thought the place and the people were lovely. Also some of the other cities on here, I never would have assumed would have rude people. Nevertheless, the people have spoken! Here are some of the worst cities in America — in no particular order

1. Phoenix, Arizona

According to some visitor reviews, Tucson is a much better destination than Phoenix. The main complaint about this city was the unbearable heat. I guess as long as the people are nice and there are things to do the heat is bearable. However, apparently Phoenix was lacking everything except the heat.

2. Rock Springs, Wyoming

A traveler shared their interesting encounter with a local in this city on Reddit. They wrote, "I stayed in Rock Springs once. When I asked the attractive woman who was warm and flirtatious what there was to do in Rock Springs, she said, 'Well we have the highest teen pregnancy rate in the country." Well, if that doesn't sum up the lack of activities to do I don't know what will. Another user commented under this post, "I second this one. Rock Bottom, WY."

3. Nashville, Tennesse

Now this one surprised me a bit. Although I have never been here myself I never imagined it as one of the worst cities in America. Probably because everyone I know wants to go there. I imagine it as a big happy city fully of musically talented people and good food. Well, apparently that vibe is not for everyone. One traveler stated that every bar felt the same and the "woo girls are obnoxious." Another argued that those who say there is something for everyone in this city lied.

4. Miami, Florida

But how could this be? The city of Spring Break is listed as one of the worst cities in America? Apparently no amount of palm trees and sandy beaches could make up for the rudeness of the people. One user wrote, "It was the meanest and fakest place I've ever been." Yikes, I guess I can understand why they might not want to go back.

5. Dallas, Texas

This one truly surprised me because I loved Dallas when I visited. I thought it had fabulous food and great museums. However, it seems that I am in the minority here as it received over 63 hate comments from visitors. The general consensus seemed to be that it gave off apocalyptic vibes. One user wrote, "That place felt like an eerie Walking Dead city without the apocalypse." Another agreed with "Most soulless city I've ever been to."

Other Honorable Mentions

In regards to the worst cities in America, these cities were also listed and hated on by visitors.