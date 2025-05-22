3 Of America's Most Haunted Hotels You Should Totally Visit

I have to admit, just writing this article gave me the chills. When it comes to the paranormal, it is a hard pass for me. If I were writing this article for myself, I would have titled it "3 Of America's Most Haunted Hotels I Would Definitely Never Visit." However, I am not writing this article for myself; I am writing it for you. And if you click on this article, you know who you are: the paranormal-loving type. The one who laughs in the face of danger and tries to speak to the spirits rather than flee from them. Or you like to test danger and/or test out potential myths. Either way, here are three of America's most haunted hotels you should visit without me.

1. The Stanley Hotel: Estes Park, Colorado

If you are a fan of all things supernatural than this is the hotel for you. Just the fact that it is the inspiration behind Stephen King's "The Shining" is enough for me to never want to stay here, that movie scarred me. US News shares that the author and his wife had spent a weekend at the hotel where they were the only guests there. During that time he had a horrific nightmare which sparked the book idea. Additionally, the hotel has gained quite the haunted reputation. With multiple ghost sightings and strange occurrences, it is definitely a most stop spot for spooky lovers. If you are really into ghosts you can even participate in a seance or you can choose to stay in one of the "spirited" rooms which are "reported to have the highest levels of paranormal activity."

2. 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa: Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Nothing says spooky like a previous experimental hospital. While this hotel may have started out as a women's college it later turned into an experimental hospital run by Norman Baker. While he claimed to have the cure for cancer he ended up claiming multiple lives instead. Those who believe that this hotel is haunted argue that it is those who lost their lives in the building that still haunt its halls. It seems to be more than just a spooky story as there have been hundreds of reports of paranormal experiences throughout the years. Rather than try to debunk these stories, the hotel leans into them. They host nightly ghost tours where they take guests into the hotel morgue and the historic archives.

3. The Emily Morgan Hotel: San Antonio, Texas

Last but not least on our list of America's most haunted hotels we have The Emily Morgan Hotel. Like the other hotels on this list, this lodging is no stranger to the supernatural. There have been countless reports of bizarre happenings such as "phones ringing in the middle of the night with no one on the other line, inexplicable sounds coming from unoccupied rooms, elevators going to the wrong floor, and ghostly figures wandering the halls." To make matters even more spooky, cameras have caught orbs of bright light floating around the hotel at odd times. I wouldn't be surprised if there were spirits in this hotel, given its history. Not only did the building once feature its own morgue, crematorium, and pyshciatric wing, but it also overlooks a site of a gruesome battle. That is a lot of death and disturbed spirits if you ask me — no thank you.

Are you brave enough to stay at any of these hotels? Or have you stayed at another? Which hotel would you add to the list of America's most haunted hotels?