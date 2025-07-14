Missing Backpacker, Who Survived 12 Days In Australian Outback, Breaks Silence

Missing backpacker Carolina Wilga is thankful to be alive after surviving for 12 days in the Australian Outback. Despite her lengthy time in the wilderness, the backpacker escaped without major injuries.

Now, in a Facebook post, she's expressing her thankfulness to the search and rescue for helping to track her down.

She wrote, "First and foremost, I want to express a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart - a thank you that truly comes from the depth of my soul! For all the incredible supports during the search for me."

She continued, "Previously, I didn't know where my place was in a culture on the other side of the world to my own, but now, I feel a part of it. I am deeply impressed by the courage, helpfulness, and warmth that has been shown to me here. Western Australia has taught me what it really means to be part of a true community. Here, humanity, solidarity, and care for one another are what truly matter - and in the end, that's what counts most."

Backpacker Details Survival

Without the search and rescue efforts, the backpacker is certain that she would have perished. She's appreciative of those who helped her.



She said, "I am certain that I survived only thanks to this incredible outpouring of support. The thought of all the people who believed in me, searched for me, and kept hoping for me gave me the strength to carry on during my darkest moments. For this, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The backpacker continued, "Especially to the police investigators, searchers, the German Consulate, the medical staff and the wonderful nurses who took care of me with so much compassion. My deepest thanks also go to every single person who simply thought of me - and of course, to my rescuer and angel, Tania!"

The backpacker also wanted to address criticism about her actions. She revealed that she had crashed her car and left it in a state of confusion after hitting her head.



She wrote, "Some people might wonder why I even left my car, even though I had water, food, and clothing there. The answer is: I lost control of the car and rolled down a slope. In the crash, I hit my head significantly. As a result of the accident, I left my car in a state of confusion and got lost."