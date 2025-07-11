Missing Backpacker Found Alive After Surviving For 12 Days In Australian Outback

In a bit of good news, authorities have found a missing backpacker alive after she disappeared in the Australian outback two weeks ago. The German native has been missing for 12 days.

On Friday, July 11, the Western Australia (WA) Police Force confirmed on Facebook that they found the backpacker. 26-year-old Carolina Wilga went missing while backpacking around the country. But now she's been found safe and alive.

"Ms. Wilga was located by a member of the public, before being conveyed to receive medical attention," police said. "Police would like to thank the member of the public who located Ms. Wilga, as well as all members of the community who provided information to assist with search efforts."

This comes after police found her abandoned vehicle in the Karroun Hill area. Authorities believe that she suffered mechanical issues stranding her in the area. Authorities later found her walking near the Karroun Hill Nature Reserve.

Missing Backpacker Found Alive

"She is now en route to a hospital in Perth for some medical attention," WA Police Inspector Martin Glynn told reporters. "As you can imagine from the trauma she's suffered for the last few days, she's been obviously through a great deal."

Glynn continued, "She does have some injuries, she's been ravaged by mosquitoes, she's been through an incredible journey of trauma "No doubt, [it] will be a testament to demonstrating her bravery in these circumstances."

The missing backpacker is safe and being checked out but is in fragile condition. Her family will be happy to know that she's alright.

"She's in a fragile position at the moment," Glynn said, per 9News. "This is a great outcome for all those involved. I think once we do hear her story it will be a remarkable story."

WA Police Acting Inspector Jessica Securo described the area the missing backpacker disappeared in. She said, "The terrain — it's outback country and there's large rocky outcrops, so although there's a number of tracks, you can see how it would be easy to become lost or disorientated in that area if you didn't know it well."

She continued, "The car is obviously self-sufficient ... she has got solar panels, she has got water in the vehicle. It's just the vehicle itself is mechanically unable to be used."