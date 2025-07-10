Mother Of Missing Backpacker Who Disappeared In Australia Makes Passionate Plea

The mother of a missing backpacker is making an emotional plea for help. Her daughter has been missing for more than two weeks after going missing in Australia. No one has heard from her since then.

26-year-old Carolina Wilga was visiting the continent from Germany. Authorities managed to find her abandoned vehicle but not her.

They wrote, "About 1.10pm, Thursday 10 July 2025, police located the outstanding Mitsubishi Delica van that was driven by Carolina WILGA. The vehicle was located abandoned in the Karroun Hill area, in the north-east Wheatbelt region of Western Australia, and is believed to have suffered mechanical issues. Carolina WILGA was not at the scene. The search to locate her is continuing, with additional resources being deployed to the area."

Missing Backpacker Disappeared

No one has seen the backpacker since June 29. She was last spotted at the corner of Lucas Street and Shemeld Street in Beacon. They also wrote, "Ms WILGA departed the area about five minutes later, and has not been seen or heard from since. About 4:30pm the day prior, Saturday 28 June, Ms WILGA attended a convenience store on Stirling Terrace, near the intersection of Goomalling-Toodyay Road in Toodyay, before travelling to the Dowerin area."

Her mother has made a passionate plea to find her.

"I'm her mother and need her help, as I can't do much from Germany," she wrote, per The West Australian.

"Carolina is sorely missed," she added, according to the outlet. "If anyone has any information, please contact the police. Please keep your eyes open."

The missing backpacker was staying in hostels during her stay in Australia. They believe that her phone was switched off. At this time, they do not know if the missing backpacker is alive or dead or what may have happened to her.

"They are investigating — not that it's a homicide at this point — but we want our very best capabilities to investigate something that is very concerning to us," Police Commissioner Col Blanch said on Wednesday.