Missing Hiker Stranded For Days After Falling Onto Active Volcano In Indonesia

A hiker has been stranded for days with rescue remaining uncertain after falling onto an active volcano in Indonesia. She stumbled from a cliff next to the volcano.

That was more than 36 hours ago. Brazillian tourist Juliana Marins still hasn't been rescued after disappearing at Mount Rinjani, according to the BBC. Following her disappearance, drone footage showed that she was still alive. But so far, rescue crews haven't been able to rescue the hiker due to weather conditions along the volcano.

Her family has slammed the park and also rescue efforts for not doing enough to rescue and bring her home. "While Juliana is NEEDING HELP! We don't know the state of her health! She still has no water, food, or warm clothes for three days," the account wrote.

In particular, her sister Mariana has been quite critical online. She said that her group abandoned her after she fell into the volcano.

"The guide only continued on his journey to reach the summit. We only have this information from local media. Juliana was desperate because no one came back for her, and she fell. They abandoned Juliana," wrote Mariana.

Hiker Falls Onto Volcano

Meanwhile, she also denied reports that rescue crews got Juliana water or food after she fell.

She told Folha de S. Paulo, "We spoke to people at the scene of the incident with Juliana, and what we received is that the information that the rescue team brought her water, food, and clothing, as reported by the Indonesian authorities and the Brazilian embassy in Jakarta, is not true. The information we have is that so far, they have not managed to reach Juliana, who has been missing for more than 36 hours."

Mariana expressed frustrations that the family hasn't got real information.

"She is still missing and our expectation is that in the next few hours this rescue will be resumed in an attempt to find Juliana," she stated. "We would like an update with real information and we are worried about the race against time to save my sister."

These frustrations are echoed by the hiker's father.

He said, "The embassy is not providing any support. The Brazilian government, which we tried to contact, is not helping us either. This is very sad and very serious. She is a 26-year-old girl, a Brazilian citizen, and no one aside from family and friends cares."