Miranda Lambert Donates Massive Sum To Help Animals Impacted By Hurricane Helene

Famous country singer Miranda Lambert announced Wednesday that she had donated $100,000 toward Hurricane Helene relief efforts via her MuttNation Foundation.

According to Whiskey Riff, Lambert announced the donation in an Instagram post. Moreover, Lambert specified that the funds would go to help "animal shelters, pets and their families impacted by the hurricane, as well as support emergency response organizations."

Hurricane Helene tore through the southeastern United States late last week. Communities across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina were crushed in the storm. Perhaps most notable is the damage in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. Towns like Chimney Rock, North Carolina have been completely wiped out in the storm's aftermath.

With thousands displaced, and a death count climbing toward 200, many are in need of any and all help. With emergency efforts still required, it is expected that the death toll will continue to rise in the coming days.

Reportedly, many are still waiting to hear from their family members who lived in western North Carolina. With such damaged infrastructure, phone service is nonexistent in some areas. The result is a painstaking game of wait and see for concerned family and friends, waiting to hear how their loved ones are doing.

Country Singer Miranda Lambert Makes 6-Figure Donation to Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

While Miranda's donation spearheaded the news cycle earlier this week, another artist's donation also caught the attention of many. Morgan Wallen, who is originally from east Tennessee, donated a massive $500,000 toward relief efforts in east Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Wallen, who has been in-and-out of the news for years, certainly did plenty of good this week. In lockstep with Lambert, the pair have not only sent a combined $600,000 to Hurricane Helene relief efforts, but they have also brought much needed attention to the need for donations to reputable sources.

As many continue to suffer through Helene's aftermath, for those who can, donations can make a world of difference. Finding reputable organizations or sources to donate is also imperative.

Consider Lambert's MuttNation, if you are looking for a place to donate.