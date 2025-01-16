Mayor Calls Out Beachgoers Over Ruining Public Beach By Reserving Spots: "This Is A Public Space"

It turns out that bad beach behavior can ruin it for the whole bunch. A mayor has recently called out beachgoers in Australia for ruining their public beach by reserving their spots.

Some unruly beachgoers have been attempting to modify several beach huts at North Wollongong's beach with plastic wrap. The practice has got so bad that the Wollongong Council had to put up signs warning against this. One sign read, "This is a shared public space. The use of cling wrap or any material to enclose picnic shelters is prohibited."

Even Lord Mayor of Wollongong Tania Brown has expressed how sad officials are by their beachgoers.

"It is unfortunate that we have had to erect signage to remind people of this, but I would hope people show common courtesy to one another when it comes to shared spaces and facilities," she said. "The beauty [of the beaches] lies in the fact that these are public spaces for everyone to enjoy, and the vast majority of people do enjoy them as such."

Beachgoers On The Beach

However, one beachgoer said that it has hardly been a new practice. People have been doing it for years. However, the debate over the public beach drew the attention of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He is also disappointed with beachgoers.

"Prime Minister, you are the leader of the nation and I want to ask you this very, very important question," Today host Alex Cullen said. "There's been fierce online debate about beachgoers arriving at the beach early and using their cabanas to reserve their spots. So, essentially setting up the cabana, going away, leaving the beach and then coming back and coming back later in the day. So, you're reserving your spot, basically. Where do you sit, Prime Minister, on this burning question that is today dividing the nation?"

Albanese believes the beach should be a place of equality. He said, "And that's a breach of that principle, really, to think that you can reserve a little spot as just yours."

However, that response drew it's own flack. Senator McKenzie called out the Prime Minister for being out of touch. He wrote, "Albo the beachfront mansion owner's divisive view on Cool Cabanas. The PM looks down on SunSmart Australians who can't afford a home with an ocean view but still want to enjoy the beach this summer #unaustralian #snob."

