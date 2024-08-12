Wealthy Malibu Residents Garner Backlash After Putting Up Fake Private Property Signs On Public Beach

It turns out wealthy Malibu residents really hate beach-goers. So much so, that they're willing to put up fake private property signs on public beaches to deter them.

I'll give the devil his due, these signs do look pretty professional. It's clear they went the extra effort in their long-term scam. They even hit beachgoers with the classic "trespassers will be prosecuted." Wow, that's really scary, right? But what these wealthy Malibu residents didn't count on was social media sites like TikTok and media sites like ours.

A beach-goer filmed the signs in a viral TikTok clip. One of the property owners angrily confronted the man trying to get him to leave. He even got aggressive and also tried to knock the man's phone away as well.

"You're not on public property," the property owner yelled. The signs read "Private Property" and also "Beach Area is on Private Lots."

"This is free land, anybody can be here," the man responded to the wealthy Malibu resident. "This is a scam. A Karen scam." Following the incident, the California State Coastal Conservancy learned about what happened. The organization said it was investigating the matter. The incident reportedly happened on Lechuza Beach.

Wealthy Malibu Residents Use Underhanded Tactics

According to the California Coastal Act, all beaches in the state are for public use. Allegedly, the Malibu Encinal Homeowner Beach Lots created the signs, and it may also be behind this.

The CSCC's chief of enforcement, Lisa Haage, told SFGate the agency is investigating the matter. "Public access is the cornerstone of the Coastal Act, and the commission takes these issues very seriously," Haage told the site.

It's not the first time wealthy Malibu residents declared war on beachgoers. Previously, they allegedly removed beach access signs, making it harder for beach-goers to find their way. Apparently, they also bought large rocks and boulders to block beach accesses. One woman even tried roping off the beach around her property.

They garnered backlash online. One wrote, "He is busted, he will get a knocked on the door from the coastal commission." Another wrote, "There are no private beaches in California." Yet another wrote, "I usually take the signs."