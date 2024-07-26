Watch Out For These Top 5 Most Dangerous Beaches in the US — They're All In This State

With these long summer days and rising temperatures, many people are flocking to the beach. After all, what sounds better than wiggling your toes in the sand and letting that sweet ocean breeze cool you off? Well, if you are planning on a beach trip this summer you may want to read this first. Not every beach is an amazing paradise, in fact, some can be deadly. Here are the top 5 most dangerous beaches in the US right now. Spoiler alert, they are all in Florida. So if you are traveling there for a beach trip, you may want to avoid these dangerous beaches in Florida.

What Makes A Beach Dangerous?

I know what you are thinking. What is the criteria that determines whether a beach is dangerous or not? Or you may be thinking, how is it possible that all of the deadliest beaches are in the same state? Experts typically use the following criteria to determine the danger scale of beaches. They typically measure the risk and amount of hurricane strikes, shark attacks, and surf zone fatalities (such as rip currents). Based on all of these criteria, experts have determined that all top 5 of the most dangerous beaches in the US reside in Florida. In fact, those experts also found that "all of the top 25 most dangerous beaches in the U.S. are located in the Sunshine State except for one - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina." Read on to see exactly which of these Florida beaches are the most deadly.

1. New Symrna Beach

This beach ranks number one on the most deadly beaches in Florida and in the US. Located in Volusia County, this beach is on the central east coast of the state. With its 17 miles of white sand beach and highly rated surfing, it is no wonder that it is popular among beachgoers. Pair that with frequent manatee and dolphin sightings and it seems like a paradise. So what makes this beach so deadly? This beach ranks number one on our danger scale because of its high likelihood of being struck by hurricanes and for shark attacks. Being right on the coast increases the chances of hurricanes, particularly on the east side. Research suggests that "The southeast coastline is extremely susceptible to a land-falling hurricane, followed by the panhandle." Pair that with the 185 shark attacks that have been recorded there and you may think twice before jumping into that beautiful ocean.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

2. Panama City Beach

Coming in second on our list, this beach located in northwest Florida has its own share of dangers. Although it features 27 miles of gorgeous shorelines and a plethora of activities to choose from, it ranks highly on our list for a reason. This beach makes it onto the list of the top 50 cities most likely to be struck by a hurricane. Emerald Beach Properties states, "From 1975 through 2020, there were 12 major recorded storms and Bay County was affected by 5." Shark attacks are fairly common here as well. In fact, there were two shark attacks near this beach on the same day this past June. Three people ended up in the hospital, one of which lost their hand. The shark attacks were becoming so frequent that local law enforcement decided to take matters into their own hands. They took to the skies to get an aerial view of the beach and discovered, a "notable presence of sharks, specifically bull sharks, near the first sandbar." Bull sharks are notoriously aggressive sharks, so if you are visiting this beach do so with caution.

3. Daytona Beach

This beach in Volusia County also makes it onto the list of the top 5 most dangerous beaches in the US. Widely known for its stunning beaches and automobile racing, it is less known to tourists for some of its dangers. While this beach has had 18 recorded shark attacks, there is something even more deadly lurking beneath its waves. Rip currents. This beach has had 44 surf zone fatalities. Add that to the hurricane risk that comes with being in the Sunshine State and you have a relatively high risk factor, placing this beach in the number three spot.

4. Miami Beach

Miami is known for its stunning beaches, delicious cuisine, and exciting nightlife. However, did you know that its beach has experienced 124 hurricanes? That places it in a pretty high-risk zone for hurricanes. Luckily shark attacks on and near this beach seem to be rare. While those few shark attacks keep them from being in the number one spot, that high risk for hurricanes keeps them on our list of top 5 most dangerous beaches in the US.

5. Cocoa Beach

Last but not least is the stunning Cocoa Beach. Ranking last on our list it is still not a beach to be underestimated. This beach is popular for shark attacks. While none of the 26 shark attacks proved to be fatal, it is still a major concern for beachgoers who visit this beach. Additionally, the risk of hurricanes, being on the east side of the state plays a factor as well. If you choose to visit this paradise of a beach just keep a watchful eye on the water.

How Can I Stay Safe?

After reading all about the top 5 most dangerous beaches in the US you may be hesitant to visit a beach. Never fear! Even with all of the dangers mentioned above, the beach is still a great place to visit. You just need to be prepared and know how to handle any potentially dangerous situations. Here are some quick tips to help you stay safe at the beach.

General Beach Safety

Always swim in or around a lifeguarded area so they can assist you if necessary. No matter how good of a swimmer you are, always swim with a buddy. Be aware of the weather and heed local weather warnings. If they say it is not safe to swim, do not swim. The Jacksonville Parks and Recreation does a great job of sharing what the colors of the flags mean, so you know what the conditions of the beach are.

Green Flag - Calm Ocean Conditions. Swim near a lifeguard.

Yellow Flag - Moderate Ocean Conditions. Waves, long-shore currents, and rip currents are present; danger may increase greatly depending on tide and/or location. Check with your lifeguard before entering the water.

Red Flag - Dangerous Ocean Conditions. Persistent large waves, strong long-shore currents, strong rip currents.

Double Red Flag - No water activity allowed. Water is closed.

Purple Flag - Dangerous Marine Life Present. Although there is always dangerous marine life in the ocean, when the purple flag is seen flown, bathers should be alert that there is an influx of dangerous marine life at the time.

Shark Safety

While shark attacks are considered rare, they are often the thing people fear most about going to the beach (thanks JAWS). If the scariest thing happens, and you come face to face with one of these massive sea creatures, here are some tips.

First, always be aware of your surroundings. Try to notice them before they get too close.

Swim only in the marked-off areas, the lifeguards are patrolling that area for dangers, including sharks. With their high vantage point they will spot them faster than you will in the water.

Avoid swimming during prime shark times. The times where they are most active are after dusk, during the night, or before dawn.

Always swim with a buddy, sharks are less likely to attack a large group of people.

If a shark does approach you stay calm.

Leave the water as quickly and calmly as possible. Try to avoid splashing as that draws their attention.

Move away from the shark slowly and smoothly, do not turn your back on it.

Experts say, "Try to stay vertical in the water as sharks typically attack from below, so reducing your profile can be helpful."

How to Survive a Rip Current

The National Weather Service advises you to do the following to safely survive a rip current: