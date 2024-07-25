California Homeowner Ropes Off Public Beach, Claiming It Is Part Of Their Estate In Viral Video

A California homeowner is drawing backlash for trying to claim a public beach as her own. The homeowner owns a multimillion-dollar beach property near the shore. And she doesn't want anyone near the sand beside her house.

The only problem — the beach itself is public property. The incident happened in Laguna Beach California. The homeowner began to angrily yell at a family sitting on the sand in front of the home. Apparently, the public beach is very close to her property. As such, she decided to rope off the area.

The homeowner ended up screaming at the family as they awkwardly walked away from her rants.

@rosiecheeks_irl Karen on Laguna Beach extending the property to a public area? we were never on her her property at all. She even told my friend her ass was out bcs she was wearing a dress? its a beach?? #victoriabeach #karen ? original sound - Rosie

"Get outta here now," the woman screamed. She then took rope to extend the property line around her place. "I can say whatever I want to, so get f***ing moving. I'm not joking around. It's not harassment on the beach, it's harassment in my home property."

Homeowner Screams At Beach-Goers

She continued to rope off more of the beach and shout at the family, "You're in my property, get moving now. Now you're in my property line. Move it." In response, the woman filming the homeowner yelled, "Ma'am, we're f***ing walking." The ranting woman yelled back, "Pretty f***ing slow".

The woman filming the homeowner responded, "Jesus Christ ... shut the f*** up!" The video ended up going viral.

In response, the California property owner got a bunch of backlash. They questioned why she was so angry. "The coastal commission is going to have a field day with this video," one wrote. "You are so much better than me," another added. "There would've been a whole beach rave right at that location within 10 minutes if it was my decision."

"The audacity!" another added. "I would never have moved. Canceled all plans and invited everyone I know."

In California, the state owns the beach near the water of the high tide line. It's public for anyone to visit. While some beaches are private, this does not appear to be one of them. Overall, it appears that the situation could have been handled better.