Mass-Shooting-At-Popular-South-Carolina-Tourist-Spot-Kills-1-And-Injures-11

A mass shooting at a popular South Carolina tourist spot has killed at least one person and injured at least 11 others. The shooting happened in a popular area of Myrtle Beach, a frequented spring break spot in the state.

The shooting happened on Saturday evening. According to authorities, officers "observed a disturbance involving multiple individuals." The incident happened close to midnight. According to authorities, one of these people began firing a weapon. In response, one of the responding officers opened fire.

They shot and killed one of the people. That person died from injuries related to the shootout. Authorities identified the deceased as Jerrius Davis, 18, of Bennettsville, South Carolina. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told WSPA that the officers saved lives thanks to quick thinking.

Mass Shooting

"Our officer saw what happened, and when he saw that an altercation was taking place and a gun was being shot, the officer responded very quickly and in my opinion, saved lives," she told the outlet. "Last night could have been so much worse."

According to authorities, the shooting happened near the Ripley's Believe It Or Not. An eyewitness described a chaotic scene.

"I remember hearing gunfire shots just start going off everywhere," eyewitness Michael Howard told ABC 15. "I remember seeing a girl fall that had been injured. And I remember seeing the guy who had been shot fall to the ground. I seen blood everywhere. It was just very traumatizing."

Another eyewitness said they saw the officer shoot someone.

"I saw the guy fall over dead in front of me," the witness said. "I remember bullets ringing in my ears."

Meanwhile, the police have spoken out about the shooting.

"The Myrtle Beach Police Department offers its prayers and deepest sympathies to everyone affected by this incident," the department said in a statement. "We appreciate the public's patience as both investigations proceed, and all leads are thoroughly examined."

Following the deadly shooting, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), spoke out about the tragedy.

"Devastated by the tragic shooting in Myrtle Beach," she said in a post on X. "Our hearts are torn apart for the victims and their families. South Carolina stands strong, and we will not tolerate violence of any sort in our communities. God bless the first responders on the scene."