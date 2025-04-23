26 Tourists Dead After Mass Shooting At Popular Resort, Dozens Injured

At least 26 tourists have died and multiple more have been injured after a mass shooting at a popular resort. The incident happened in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday.
Authorities have described it as a terrorist attack. Gunmen opened fire on tourists in protest to Indian occupation. "This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah, the region's top elected official, wrote on social media.
Resort Shooting
The violence at the resort comes as U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited India. He also condemned the terrorist attack and those involved. On social media, he wrote, "Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."
"The United States stands with India," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.
At this time, the gunmen involved in the resort massacre remain at large. But authorities are continuing to investigate the matter. We will keep you updated as new info comes to light.