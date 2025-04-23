26 Tourists Dead After Mass Shooting At Popular Resort, Dozens Injured

At least 26 tourists have died and multiple more have been injured after a mass shooting at a popular resort. The incident happened in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday.

Authorities have described it as a terrorist attack. Gunmen opened fire on tourists in protest to Indian occupation. "This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah, the region's top elected official, wrote on social media.

There were at least four gunmen in total. More than three dozen people were injured, with at least 26 tourists dead. Authorities confirmed most tourists were Indian. Two people died on the way to the hospital, with 24 dying in the initial assault. "We will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences," India's home minister, Amit Shah, wrote on social media.

Resort Shooting

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence at the resort. The prime minister vowed to bring the gunmen to justice for the victims and their families. The politician wrote on social media, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

The politician continued about the resort, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger."

The violence at the resort comes as U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited India. He also condemned the terrorist attack and those involved. On social media, he wrote, "Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack."

"The United States stands with India," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X.

At this time, the gunmen involved in the resort massacre remain at large. But authorities are continuing to investigate the matter. We will keep you updated as new info comes to light.