Kayak Tour Guide Accused Of Killing Woman And Hiding Her Body At Resort

A kayak tour guide has been arrested for murder. He allegedly killed a woman and then hid her body at a Key Largo resort in the Florida Keys. After her body was discovered, authorities arrested him for murder.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested kayak tour guide Dylan Lamb. They accused him of murdering Nadyne Marie Tillman last weekend after the two met at the Amoray Dive Resort.

Authorities later found Tillman's body stuffed in Lamb's room. It appears that she had been beaten to death. Her family reported her missing after becoming worried that she hadn't contacted them on Saturday. Fast forward to Monday, and authorities found Tillman's remains inside of the kayak guide's room.

According to the Miami Herald, Lamb left the woman's remains inside of the room. He had initially refused to vacate his room but finally agreed to check out. That's when cleaning staff found bloodied and soiled sheets in the waste bags of the room. However, they didn't notify police at the time. Arguably, I have to question why that didn't ring alarm bells for anyone.

Kayak Tour Accused Of Killing Woman

You have a kayak tour guide who is refusing to leave. Then you have bloodied sheets. It's clear that there must have been a crime. But apparently the cleaning staff decided that wasn't his problem. From there, they prepared the room for new guests. These guests went about their stay, not realizing they were sharing the room with a corpse.

Later, staff found the body inside a crawl space in the resort room's air-conditioning closet. Authorities later arrested the kayak guide on suspicion of her murder. Lamb previously plead guilty to grand theft auto. They've charged him with homicide and kidnap-false imprisonment among other things.

Meanwhile, Ka Thigpen said that her mother shared the room next door to the kayak tour guide. She said that she saw both Lamb and Tillman's daughter at the resort. "It's just scary, it's too close to home," Thigpen said. "It's just really scary because you never know who you're going to meet up with and that's what everyone should maybe learn from this situation."

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay says that the investigation is ongoing.

"I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff's Office for working around the clock to make an arrest in this case," Ramsay said. "While the investigation remains ongoing, there do not appear to be any other individuals involved in this incident."