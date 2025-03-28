The Heartbreaking Final Phone Call A Kayaker Made To His Father Before He Drowned

A family faced their worst nightmare when their son called to say goodbye. A kayaker was out on a Texas lake when he realized that he was likely going to die.

He used some of his final moments to call his father and say goodbye. The heartbreaking final phone call devastated the father, who was helpless to help his nervous son and guide him to safety. 29-year-old kayaker Taryn Zinszer called his father Troy shortly before an accident on March 15 at Lewisville Lake in Northern Texas

Kayaker Calls Father

It would be the final time he ever heard from his son.

"I'm in the middle of the lake and I don't think I can make it," Troy said that his son told him, via WFAA. His son was trying to seek the safety of a toll bridge but didn't think that he would make it. "I'm floating towards the toll bridge, but I don't think I'm gonna make it."

That's when the kayaker made a fatal accident. He told his father, "Dad, I'm so sorry." From there, the phone call came to an end.

"And then the phone went dead," Troy said of the moment. "I've always been able to rescue him." Unfortunately, there was nothing that he could do to rescue his son. Although he had been wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, the kayaker ultimately drowned at the Texas lake. His family and authorities later found his body during recovery efforts.

"My boy is dead," Troy said. "I just love him so much, and I miss him so much."

So what exactly happened? The exact cause of his death is still pending. But Taryn had been kayaking at night on the lake. Authorities believe that high winds caused the kayaker to capsize. They believe that he ultimately drowned as a result. Winds were clocking in at 30 miles per hour. It's a tragic outcome.

"He loved this lake...," Troy said.

"He was just chilling, I'm sure he probably saw a beautiful sunset before... I mean the water was getting a little choppy that night and it was getting dark," his mom said.