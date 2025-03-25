Missing Kayaker Found Dead Just 300 Feet From Dock Highlights Hidden Danger My Dad Always Warned Me About

In a bit of tragic news, a missing kayaker was found dead just 300 feet from the dock. His tragic passing highlights a hidden danger about the lakes that my dad always warned me about.

Be careful of the wind. While we like to think of boats as cars on the water, they're very different beasts. Strong winds can be deadly on the water, causing your vessel to capsize or even be out of reach if you're swimming.

40-year-old kayaker Christopher Salmons was missing for more than a week. He went kayaking at the the Truman Reservoir on March 14. However, he never returned home. Prior to leaving, he left his sister a note saying he would be back in a few hours.

Kayaker Drowns

She wrote in a Facebook post, "He left a note saying he was going to Truman Lake for a couple hours. And has not returned home since... his truck is still packed, be he and his red conue are missing. Warsaw water patrol are out looking for him by boat and helicopter. If you have seen Chris; PLEASE tell him to contact his family. We are very worried that he got caught in the storms from yesterday. Please for a safe return. Thank you and God bless."

Sadly, after searching the lake for more than a week, they finally found the body of the kayaker. Previously, his kayak and belongings washed to shore on the beach.

According to a MSHP report on the incident, strong winds likely caused the kayaker to fall out of his kayak. Since he wasn't wearing a life jacket and the temperatures were low, he likely drowned.

In another Facebook post, the site of the kayaker mourned, "We are never guaranteed tomorrow. So tell those in your life that you love them while you still can. My brother knew how much I love him, but this really hits home as to how short life can be. So make the most of it while you can."

The National Park Service recommends that kayakers should venture out alone.

"Paddle with others. Make sure they know how to perform rescues too," the Park Service states. "Leave a float plan with someone who cares about you. This includes information such as your name, type of boat and equipment used, and your planned route and schedule. Don't forget to tell them when you get back so they would know when to start searching."