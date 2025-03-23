A Rowdy Spring Break Beach Festival Is Returning To A Quiet Southern Town With Some Changes

If you're looking for a place to go this spring break this year then consider heading to a quiet Southern Town. Gerogia is bringing back the Orange Crush festival for another go.

But organizers are promising that it won't be as rowdy this spring break as it usually is. According to organizers, they want to make it safer than it has been in years past. The event will be held on Tybee Island, Georgia. Previously, Savannah State University organized the festival. But 2023 brought an end to the festival after it devolved into complete chaos.

Now, Mayor Brian West is partnering with organizers to bring back the popular spring break festival. Orange Crush had been a staple of the community since 1989. But in recent years, it grew too large for organizers to handle. The spring break festival became known for its rowdiness, including gunfire and stampedes.

The show will return on April 19. Orange Crush organizers Steven Smalls and George Turner want to make things safe. They applied to hold the festival at Tybee Island., which was granted. The festival will be one day this spring break.