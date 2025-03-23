A Rowdy Spring Break Beach Festival Is Returning To A Quiet Southern Town With Some Changes
If you're looking for a place to go this spring break this year then consider heading to a quiet Southern Town. Gerogia is bringing back the Orange Crush festival for another go.

But organizers are promising that it won't be as rowdy this spring break as it usually is. According to organizers, they want to make it safer than it has been in years past. The event will be held on Tybee Island, Georgia. Previously, Savannah State University organized the festival. But 2023 brought an end to the festival after it devolved into complete chaos.

Now, Mayor Brian West is partnering with organizers to bring back the popular spring break festival. Orange Crush had been a staple of the community since 1989. But in recent years, it grew too large for organizers to handle. The spring break festival became known for its rowdiness, including gunfire and stampedes.

The show will return on April 19. Orange Crush organizers Steven Smalls and George Turner want to make things safe. They applied to hold the festival at Tybee Island., which was granted. The festival will be one day this spring break.

West previously explained to Fox News Digital that Orange Crush in years past was "riotous" with "stampeding" and gunfire in the city's parking lots. "One of our officers was hit in the head with a bottle. It was complete mayhem. So, we had to close our parking lots so they're not available for use," the mayor said. 

Spring Break Festival

Kia Waters, COO of New Heights Management, explained how they're making the spring break festival safer.

"We want to make sure the culture. And the cleanliness of the beach is maintained post-event," Waters said. "We want to, in our welcome center, make sure that they know how important this island is. And how important this city is. We want them to know the history. We are taking a full day to educate them."

50,000 people are expected to attend.

"I have worked closely with Tybee Island officials, including Mayor Brian West, law enforcement in Tybee Island and Savannah, and other key stakeholders, to develop a rigorous plan for this year's festival," Smalls said. "Our team has followed a strict schedule to ensure that every detail is carefully organized and executed with safety and structure in mind."

"While we cannot control every outside promoter who associates themselves with the event, we are the official organizers and have taken the necessary steps to bring accountability and order to the festival," he continued. "If the City of Tybee Island is concerned about certain individuals, we encourage them to apply consistent enforcement across all local businesses that choose to work with outside promoters during this weekend."

 

 

