Man Risks Getting Gored By Mama Moose To Save Baby Stuck On Barbed Wire Fence

A baby moose was trapped in a barbed wire fence near Edmonton, Canada, and was saved by a good Samaritan.

According to Whiskey Riff, the man in question is named Joey. Joey stepped in to save the young, crying moose from its entrapment, while the presumed mother of the trapped moose looked on. The mother of the calf looked on nearby, which made the rescue just a bit nerve-racking.

Being that the mother cow posed a bit of a threat to the rescue efforts, Joey first had to try and build some distance between the trapped moose and the larger mother moose. The good Samaritan did so by getting himself as big and tall as he could while waving his arms above his head. Initially, the large cow moose backed away, only to rush back toward Joey several times, as he worked to free the trapped moose.

Eventually, the cow grew to trust Joey and his intentions. Joey worked for several minutes, and the cow watched on. With each passing moment, the trapped calf moose was closer to being released. As the video comes to an end, Joey finally dislodges the calf from the barbed wire fence.

Good Samaritan Frees Calf Moose From Barbed Wire Entrapment

Joey was quoted as saying that his heart was "pounding" throughout his attempted rescue. Regardless, he stayed steady in his approach, and freed the trapped moose without much trouble.

Joey's heroics were recognized online. Comments on the post from the @touronsofnationalparks Instagram handle were quite celebratory. Notably, one comment read "that's one heck of a risk, but worth the reward!"

Oftentimes, the @touronsofnationalparks account shares videos that highlight persons behaving in less remarkable ways. Videos on the account have shown tourists get too close to animals all across the world, and face the consequences. Sika deer in a Japanese park have been highlighted on the account, as they run over a visitor. Moreover, many videos on the account are in Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone is seemingly a hotspot for some hilariously disappointing interactions between careless tourists and wild critters.

Regardless of those more disappointing interactions, Joey certainly deserves celebrating.