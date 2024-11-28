Unaware Tourist Nearly Gets Impaled By Two Rutting Deer

A visitor to Nara Deer Park, in Nara, Japan, was filmed as she was trampled by an aggravated Sika deer.

The video, which has caught plenty of traction online, showed the visitor backing up from her friend to take a picture. Dressed in a salmon pink shirt, and wearing a blue backpack, the victim was entirely unaware of any danger she might have been in.

With her back turned to the Sika buck, the critter had a free shot on the unsuspecting photographer. The deer charged her quickly, and violently. The large horns which protruded from the deer's head slammed into the victim's buttocks, and she trampled toward the ground. Shockingly, another Sika buck charged the woman as she rolled upon the ground, and took another quick swipe at her.

Luckily, the woman avoided serious injury, and was able to quickly return to her feet. Regardless, the video is certainly worth a watch, and acts as a great reminder of the ever constant threat presented by wild animals.

Viral Video Shows Visitor To Japanese Wildlife Park Get Trampled By Sika Deer

The Sika deer in the video are not pets. Often times, wildlife parks and enclosures give visitors false confidence. Sika deer, albeit in a deer park, are still wild animals, and will always present more of a threat than a pet.

Each year, visitors to national parks get themselves in precarious situations, as they place too much faith in the animals in the area. Moreover, many visitors blatantly disregard warnings from park officials to give the animals their needed space.

In 2021, a video showed elk charging onlookers in Yellowstone National Park. Likewise, earlier this year, in May, a herd of bison charged at tourists in Yellowstone as well.

Notably, according to Whiskey Riff, visitors are actually encouraged to interact with the Sika deer at the Nara Deer Park. Such certainly seems like quite a risky suggestion to make. Perhaps with another incident or two like the one which was captured, the park will change its policy.

Until then, here is to tourists to any wildlife park staying safe, and giving the critters their personal space.